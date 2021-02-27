Thai monks walk past a 280-meter-long screen (920 feet) where virtual devotees take part in an online Makha Bucha Day ceremony on February 26, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo : Lauren DeCicca ( Getty Images )

There’s no doubt that pandemic fatigue is high. I get it. Heck, my area has restrictions right now. But it’s important to remember that there are ways that we can get together as a community while being safe and considerate of others. If you need an example, check out the more than 200,000 Buddhists that got together via Zoom on Friday to celebrate Makha Bucha Day.