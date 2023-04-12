Please Listen to Edgelord Patrick Bateman and 6 Other Bizarre AI-Generated Voices

Adding to the long list of AI's powers: cajoling the protagonist of American Psycho to talk about his love of 4chan.

By
Lucas Ropek
Image for article titled Please Listen to Edgelord Patrick Bateman and 6 Other Bizarre AI-Generated Voices
Photo: YouTube

Artificial intelligence is one of the buzziest terms in the tech industry right now and, while surely a lot of that buzz is just pure hype, one place where AI is actually scarily good is its ability to generate audio doppelgangers of celebrities and politicians. It’s sort of upsetting how good this tech is getting. Seemingly overnight, a slew of AI voice generators have emerged, all of which allow users the ability to quite easily get their favorite celebrity or fictional character to say whatever the heck it is they want them to say. Scroll through the following to feast your ears on some of the worthiest examples.

Patrick Bateman Full Office Walk Scene | American Psycho [1080p]

Patrick Bateman Discusses His Love of 4Chan

Patrick Bateman—the horrifying protagonist of the Brett Easton Ellis novel American Psycho—doesn’t need an extra reason to be scary. The character, which was played with over-the-top gusto by Christian Bale in a 2000 film adaptation, is frightening enough as it is. And yet, through the wonders of AI, we can now terrifyingly make Patrick say anything—including a hilarious screed on the pleasures of being an internet troll.

UN Leo DiCaprio Morphs Into Joe Rogan, Steve Jobs, Robert Downey Jr., and Others

UN Leo DiCaprio Morphs Into Joe Rogan, Steve Jobs, Robert Downey Jr., and Others

AI Voice Conversion Demo | Eleven Labs

Voice morphing of this sort would seem to make even the most boring of speeches equivalent to some sort of innocuous acid trip. Nicely done, AI.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Talk Shit While Playing Overwatch

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Talk Shit While Playing Overwatch

Trump and Biden’s Overwatch Gaming Session

Our current and former Presidents shit-talking each over dweeby online roleplaying games is somehow way too believable. Maybe instead of the 2024 presidential debates we can just do this.

AI Jay-Z

AI Jay-Z

AllttA - Savages

I guess Jay doesn’t really need to enter the booth anymore because whatever this is sounds pretty good. Enjoy your retirement, Jiggaman! Robots will hold it down from here on out.

Donald Trump Visits the Joe Rogan Podcast

Donald Trump Visits the Joe Rogan Podcast

Joe Rogan Interviews Donald Trump

This is one instance where AI doesn’t quite deliver. We all know that the real Trump appearance on Rogan, were it to actually happen, would be so much more unhinged and over-the-top than this. Still, a good try!

Terrifyingly Realistic AI Morgan Freeman

Terrifyingly Realistic AI Morgan Freeman

This is not Morgan Freeman - A Deepfake Singularity

I’m not quite sure why deepfake Morgan Freeman is so terrifying—but it is. Seriously, this is like a bad dream. Please never do this again. Upsetting.

Obi Wan Kenobi Recounts Brutally Dismembering Anakin Skywalker

Obi Wan Kenobi Recounts Brutally Dismembering Anakin Skywalker

Obi-Wan recalls Anakin’s stupidity (Elevenlabs ai)

There’s nothing more brutal than getting verbally eviscerated by the kindly and wisened Obi Wan Kenobi. Although I like the idea that we can now use technology to more effectively shit-talk each other. Imagine sending someone a roast delivered by FDR or Michael Jordan. The possibilities are endless.

