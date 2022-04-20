There’s no better way to celebrate 4/20, the stoner’s holiday, than by going down the vast rabbit hole that is the internet to find nerdy bongs, pipes, and vape pens.



The nice thing about more states legalizing medicinal and recreational pot is that now it’s not so taboo to find something to smoke from that matches your style. If Scooby Doo’s Shaggy can smoke in whatever type of van the Mystery Machine is, you and your friends can enjoy something out of a Poké B all pipe before heading out to catch ‘em all.