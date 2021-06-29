7 Tales of Smart Homes Gone Horribly Awry

7. Mr. Robot, “eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc”

Darlene (Carly Chaiken) hacks her way into a new HQ. Image : USA Network

By the time Mr. Robot’s second season premiere arrived, viewers were well familiar with the show’s core group of hackers (those both real and imagined), as well as their fuck-the-world approach to getting their message out there. With their amusement-park arcade no longer a viable hideout, and Elliot (Rami Malek) incarcerated, de facto fsociety leader Darlene (Carly Chaikin) zeroes in on a new HQ: the tastefully luxurious Manhattan home of Susan Jacobs (The Expanse’s Sandrine Holt), general counsel to the villainous E Corp. (Her nickname: “Madame Executioner.”) How do they get Susan to flee her own home? By hijacking its lavish array of smart-home accoutrements in an incredible sequence of everything that can go wrong in just around five minutes: the alarm won’t be silenced, the lights flick on and off, the music (Bach, but still) blares uncontrollably, the projector TV (featuring a host shouting about America’s “economic war”) won’t shut off, the garage door opens and closes by itself, and the temperature of the house dips to near freezing while the shower is scalding. Good thing Susan is deep-pocketed enough to have another home in Connecticut—allowing Darlene and co. to set up the fanciest squat ever—though her eventual, inevitable return doesn’t end well for anyone.

