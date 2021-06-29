7 Tales of Smart Homes Gone Horribly Awry

“Alex’s house is an electronic marvel, completely run by computers. It’s more secure than Fort Knox!” This bit of enthusiastic dialogue, uttered early in Donal Cammell’s 1977 sci-fi horror classic, is heavy foreshadowing for what soon unfolds. Supercomputer scientist Alex Harris (Fritz Weaver) has actually temporarily vacated the home he shared with his estranged wife, Susan (Julie Christie), while she prepares for her own move to more permanent post-separation digs. Aside from a human housekeeper, the stately colonial is indeed completely run by computers—but the benign “Enviromod” named Alfred, a Siri-like personal assistant, is soon overrun when Dr. Harris’ invention, a coldly sinister “artificial brain” dubbed Proteus IV (voiced by an uncredited Robert Vaughn), breaks bad after it’s admonished for asking too many questions (including, alarmingly, “When are you going to let me out of this box?”). Proteus infiltrates Dr. Harris’ house and targets the unsuspecting Susan, locking her inside and crafting robots to help it restrain her, slice off her clothing, and bombard her with physical and psychological torture; ultimately, it forces her to become pregnant with a half-human, half-supercomputer baby. If that sounds rape-y and skin-crawlingly awful... it is! Demon Seed’s been trying to warn us about computers crossing an unimaginable line for 35 years, and while its tech may now appear outdated, its message is as potently horrific as ever.
