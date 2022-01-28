The Endless

There’s a behind-the-scenes connection at work with this one, since filmmaking team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead—who wrote, directed, and co-starred in 2018's low-budget sci-fi tale The Endless; their latest, Something in the Dirt, just had its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival—also directed two episodes of Archive 81 (episode three, “Terror in the Aisles,” and episode four, “Spirit Receivers”). The Endless is about brothers who return to the isolated, desert-dwelling community (possibly a UFO death cult?) they belonged to some years prior, lured back after receiving a mysterious videotape featuring its members. Cryptic images, a secretive group whose members only selectively tell the truth, the possibility of some malevolent power pulling all the strings? Let’s just say if you’ve seen The Endless, you’ll understand why Archive 81 was such a perfect fit for them.

