8 Money Toilets

$99,997 chicken nugget

Illustration : Dan Kitwood/Gizmodo ( Getty Images )

The chicken nugget’s title suggests that it is valuable for two reasons: it is marketed as shaped like a character from the multiplayer online game “Among Us.” It is also from a limited-edition BTS McDonald’s meal, which is a secondary market of its own. In reality, it is a 44-cent chicken nugget with legs, or, when presented upside down, a chicken nugget shaped like a Peep.



According to The Verge, the seller had offered to ship “some” of the Szechuan sauce that came with the meal.

No one has authenticated the nugget’s source.

After sitting on eBay for a few days at the starting price of $0.99, bidding took off on May 30th with an opening of $14,969.69. The same bidder suspiciously upped the ante four more times to over $18,000 until 44 bidders eventually joined. (The original bidder tapped out at $99,696.96.)