In Riverdale’s upcoming sixth season, the long-running CW Archie adaptation i s finally living up to its crossover potential by calling Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spell man in for a little assistance. If you want to know more before the premiere, there’s a lot of her comic history that could come into play and certainly spell trouble—or perhaps even a bit of chaos—for Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the gang.

While the promise of more than one adaptation of Archie Comics IP on television at the same time was the potential for seeing various characters interacting with one another across different programs and networks, Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was quite self-contained right up until its final season that debuted on the last day of 2020. Sabrina now popping up in Riverdale after never really bothering to wander over from the neighboring town before feels rather sudden, seeing as how Chilling Adventures didn’t appear to be building to a big crossover event before its series finale (to be fair, its creators didn’t know it was the end). But when you actually look back at how Sabrina was first introduced and went on to feature as a (guest) star across various Archie Comics books, the way her latest live-action counterpart’s about to swoop in is quite on-brand and suggests that she’s there to stir the proverbial pot. Take a look at some iconic moments from her comic exploits.