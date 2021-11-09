Just as the Empire decimated planet after planet with its intimidating fleet of space weapons, Lego continues to decimate responsibly planned budgets with its Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars sets. The latest Lucasfilm creation to lay waste and stomp all over your wallet is the new UCS AT-AT that costs a hefty $800.

The AT-AT set includes 6,785 pieces, which is just shy of 800 pieces smaller than Lego’s original large-scale Star Wars masterpiece: the UCS Millennium Falcon but is quite a bit larger than the 4,784-piece UCS Star Destroyer that followed it. There’s no getting around it: $800 is an obscene amount of money to spend on a Lego set, so if you’re trying to perform the necessary mental gymnastics to help justify the investment (sure, let’s call it that) here are eight ways the set is yet another Lego show stopper (plus some more photos, of course) .