Steel undergirds much of modern society. Buildings, cars, medical supplies, you name it, steel is there. But it also represents one of humanity’s greatest threats.

Owing to an incredibly energy-intensive manufacturing process, steel is a massive source of carbon pollution that rivals the emissions of some countries.

Figuring out how to build out a future that’s at once durable and carbon-free will be one of the greatest challenges of the decarbonization era. To understand how to do that, you have to understand how steel is made. It’s an incredible process, one that involves shiny suits, blast furnaces, and molten iron.

