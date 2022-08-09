The FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday to retrieve presidential records that were never properly handed over to the U.S. National Archives, according to the Washington Post. And Republicans had a complete freak-out on social media over the fact that Trump might finally pay a price for his countless crimes while in office.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia said it was the kind of thing that only happened in communist countries, Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona called for the dismantling of the FBI, and Kari Lake, a nominee for governor in Arizona, said it was one of the darkest days for America. Seriously.



Through it all, there was an undercurrent of people calling for civil war, sometimes more explicitly than implicitly. And it’s likely these people have no idea what an actual civil war would entail. Needless to say, a new civil war on American soil wouldn’t be some glamorized Ken Burns documentary shit, where black and white photos and old-timey voiceovers help people feel a certain distance from death. It would be real Americans murdering other Americans with high-powered weapons. Every day. And throughout the country.



