A Free Year of Disney+ Is Coming to Verizon Customers

If you’ve been on the fence about Disney+, there’s a good chance you may be getting it for free.

Just weeks out from the official launch date of Disney+, Verizon announced on Tuesday that it’s partnered with the service to offer a full year of free streaming to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers. Plus, the company said any incoming Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers will also get 12 months of the service for free.

Verizon said that eligible customers will be able to activate their year of free Disney+ streaming at launch on November 12. But to stay on top of any information related to the signup process, you can head here and input your email for updates.

Disney+ is slated to launch at $7 a month or $70 a year—you can already sign up for those plans. A $13 bundle that includes ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu will also be available when the service releases. A spokesperson for Verizon told Gizmodo by email that its deal extends only to Disney+, and not the additional services offered by the bundle .

Ahead of its release, which closely overlaps with Apple TV+ launching on November 1, Disney+ has been putting in work for securing as many subscribers as possible—multi-year promotions for as low as $4 a month are cropping up left and right. But it’s hard to beat free. And given that Apple is also offering a free year of its service for customers who buy new devices, this year is shaping up to be pretty sweet for consumers as streaming giants compete for their eyeballs.

