We come from the future
Television

Here's How You Can Get Disney+ for $4 a Month

Jennings Brown
Filed to:disney plus
19.7K
8
Save
Image: Disney+

There are still two and a half months before Disney launches its new streaming service, but if you are ready to commit to the platform, and Disney’s fan club, then you can get Disney+ for cheaper than Netflix and Hulu.

When Disney+ launches on November 12, it will cost $6.99 a month. For comparison, Netflix’s plans go for $9 to 16, and Hulu’s offerings cost between $6 and $12 each month.

But Disney is offering an opportunity to get the service for less, so long as you join its fan club, D23.

Business Insider reports that Disney is offering D23 members in the U.S. a discount on three-year subscriptions to Disney+. The offer is extended to old members, or members who join now—and there is a free tier. The membership page is currently down, likely due to a rush of people trying to join.

A Disney spokesperson told Gizmodo that if D23 members can sign up for Disney+ by September 2, and make a three-year commitment, then they will get $23 off per year, or $140.97 for three years. That three-year commitment costs slightly less than one year of Netflix’s most popular plan, which costs $13 a month.

Disney+ will feature all-new original Star Wars and Marvel shows. In addition to those two juggernaut cinematic universes, the service will host the House of Mouses’ many franchises, including Pixar films and National Geographic programs. Dish subscribers who love NatGeo might want to get in because Disney is warning that the channel could go dark soon over a failure to agree on a new contract. That’s life in a world where one company’s tentacles reach into countless arenas and it has all the negotiating power. A lesson Peter Parker recently learned the hard way.

This deal obviously isn’t for everyone and it comes with a very narrow window if you want to take advantage of it. For everyone else, take it as a sign of how hard Disney is willing to push to crush the competition.

Share This Story

https://gizmodo.com/heres-how-you-can-get-disney-for-4-a-month-1837628680

Recommended Stories

In the First Mandalorian Trailer, a Lone Ranger Survives on a Galaxy's Edge
So, Is Disney+ Going to Be Good or What?
From Mandalorians to Mulan, Our Favorite Reveals From This Year's D23 Expo
Netflix Is Bleeding Customers for the First Time In Years
I Have, Honest to God, Lost Track of Who Is Launching What Service
Apple TV+ Swears It Won't Be as Shitty as Netflix

About the author

Jennings Brown
Jennings Brown

Senior editor and reporter at Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts