Okay, it’s not news about the second season of the Amazon TV series, but it’s pretty damn good news anyway. Doctor Who’s David Tennant will voice the demon Crowley while The Good Fight’s Michael Sheen will voice the angel Aziraphale in an all-new recording of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s apocalyptic dark comedy Good Omens.



Advertisement

Consider it a methadone shot to tide us over while we wait for the heroin injection of Good Omens season two (whenever that happens). Tennant and Sheen were marvelous individually and especially marvelous together in the original series as professional foes-turned-close friends who both didn’t particularly want to watch the world end, despite God’s “ineffable” plan and the arrival of the Antichrist. In fact, Amazon really knocked the Good Omens adaptation out of the park with help from Gaiman, who wrote a great deal of the series.

I assume, if you’re reading io9, that you’ve either read the book or watched the TV series (most likely both). If for some reason you haven’t, the book’s synopsis should convince you immediately: “According to The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (the world’s only completely accurate book of prophecies, written in 1655, before she exploded), the world will end on a Saturday. Next Saturday, in fact. Just before dinner. So the armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, frogs are falling, tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. Except a somewhat fussy angel and a fast-living demon—both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle—are not actually looking forward to the coming Rapture. And someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist...”

Of course, not all of the TV miniseries’ star-studded cast will return to voice their characters, which shouldn’t be surprising given that Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Michael McKean, Brian Cox, Nick Offerman, and more were part of the show. Instead, the audiobook stars Black Mirror’s Katherine Kingsley as the witch Anathema Device, Legends of Tomorrow’s Arthur Darvill as the Witchfinder Private Newton Pulsifer, Peter Forbes as the Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell, Gabrielle Glaister as the 17th-century witch and prophet Agnes Nutter, and Louis Davidson as Adam the young Antichrist, as well as Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay. Actress and comedian Rebecca Front will be the book’s narrator.

The audiobook will be available from HarperCollins on November 2 for $28.99. It will be available on Audible, the Barnes & Noble app, and more.

G/O Media may get a commission 44% off Echo Show 5 Great for small spaces.

Smart display ready to help manage your day. Buy for $45 at Amazon

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

