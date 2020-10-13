A Whole Bunch of Apple Products Apparently Just Leaked Ahead of Today's Event

Image : Evan Blass

Whelp, a whole lot of Apple products just leaked. We are, as of this writing, hours away from Apple’s much anticipated iPhone (we assume) event. I just wrote a whole blog on how to watch the dang thing! Yet a whole lot of the line up leaked early.



Evan Blass, the noted Android phone leaker, has come with... well, what appears to be a lot of the Apple goods. First up are pics of the new phones. The rumors, up until today, have been that Apple would launch not one, not two, not three, but four new phones today. They are said to be:

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, a 6.7-inch phone with three cameras around back.

The iPhone 12 Pro, a 6.1-inch phone with three cameras around back.

The iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch phone with only two cameras around back.

And finally the new iPhone 12 Mini, a pocketable 5.4-inch phone with two cameras around back.

And that’s sure what Blass’s leaks look like. In two posts on his Voice account, he showed off what appears to be leaked marketing images for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro line up.

The iPhone 12, according to leaked images. Image : Evan Blass The iPhone 12 Pro. Image : Evan Blass 1 / 2

Notably, Blass hasn’t dropped pictures of the new iPhone 12 Mini... yet. (It’s possible he will have by the time you’re reading this. We’ll update if he does.)



But he did look into his Magic 8-Ball and drop two pics of a Magic 8-Ball- looking speaker that could likely be the rumor HomePod Mini.

The device (it’s the big ball in the photo at the top) appears to be about the size of a softball with a flat bottom so it won’t roll off a desk, and a flat top with that glowing Siri logo. I will confess to finding it to be both goofy as hell looking and utterly delightful.

Blass typically has a good track record with leaks, so there are few reasons to believe what he’s dropped are fake. But Apple will actually start announcing this stuff shortly, so we’ll know one way or the other soon.

Still, this leak is notable not just because Blass doesn’t historically deal with Apple leaks, but because, while leaks from the production side of things at Apple and it’s partners are relatively common, marketing leaks like this are typically a little rarer.

