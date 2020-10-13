It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Apple

How to Watch the October 13 Apple Event

alexcranz
Alex Cranz
Filed to:Apple 2020 iPhone Event
Apple 2020 iPhone Eventwhat to expect when you're expecting iPhones
1
Illustration for article titled How to Watch the October 13 Apple Event
Screenshot: Apple

I know it feels like we JUST had a big Apple day last month—and that’s because we did! First, there was the Watch and iPad event in September; there are rumors of a MacBook event in November; and for October? It’s iPhones, baby. Well, iPhones, and possibly headphones, earbuds, a new Tile competitor, and even a new miniature HomePod. If this year hadn’t been plagued by plague it might have been one of Apple’s biggest years ever on the hardware front.

Advertisement

Instead, we’re getting a series of livestreams. Thankfully, Apple’s not quite as restrictive of how its streams can be watched, and by whom, as in years past. Today’s livestream is available on Apple’s website right here, or you can check it out on Apple’s YouTube channel. If you’d rather watch on the big screen, you can also check it out via the Apple TV app either on your Apple TV or on any TV or set-top box that supports the app.

Advertisement

Naturally, the BEST way to watch it will be via Gizmodo’s liveblog, where I’ll be joined by Gizmodo EIC John Biggs as well as reporters Catie Keck and Victoria Song.

The show itself will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Alex Cranz

Senior Consumer Tech Editor. Trained her dog to do fist bumps. Once wrote for Lifetime. Tips encouraged via Secure Drop, Proton Mail, or DM for Signal.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

A Powerful, Glowing Star Wars Poster Is Like Poetry, It Rhymes

I Cannot in Good Faith Recommend This Japanese Desk Tent

In the Trailer for Nine Days, Winston Duke Can Give You Life

Lovecraft Country Tried to Save Itself By Getting Timey-Wimey, But It Didn't Work

DISCUSSION