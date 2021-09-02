At any given point in time, the Pokémon Company is hard at work developing different kinds of projects meant to remind the world what an absolute chokehold the franchise has had on people’s childhood nostalgia for almost three decades. This year’s celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary has been marked by new games, cards, and a renewed frenzy for Pokémon merchandise, but there’s even more coming.

Today, the c ompany announced Pokémon Evolutions—yet another new, upcoming episodic series set in the Pokémon world. Unlike Netflix’s live-action adaptation, Pokémon Evolutions will be animated, and the eight-episode miniseries will spotlight a number of major moments from throughout the franchise’s history. A new trailer for Evolutions reintroduces characters like Leon and Lillie as they encounter a variety of legendary Pokémon like Eternatus, Kyogre, and Groudon. In addition to its human-focused stories, Evolutions will also follow the life of a Pikachu as it journeys from region to region and encounters various people.

Tonally, Pokémon Evolutions seems to be keeping in the mold of previous miniseries like Pokémon Origins, Pokémon Generations, and Pokémon: Twilight Wings, all of which were set outside of the core animated series’ continuity. If Evolutions’ action sequences and production values are anything like its predecessors , it’ll be a bold dynamic showcase of classic creatures and story beats from the games all gorgeously brought to life.

With the Pokémon Company cranking out so many of these retrospective miniseries that, at least aesthetically, read a bit more mature and action-focused, it’s interesting to consider whether Evolutions might be a sign of the direction the franchise might wander in the near future. Pokémon Evolutions begins airing on the official Pokémon Youtube channel and Pokémon TV on September 9.

