Adam Levine, frontman for Maroon 5, recently had his sexts leaked by a woman who was very much not his wife. And if you thought something so awkwardly horny couldn’t be turned into social media marketing by the biggest brands on the planet, we’re here to tell you they can. Yes, Levine’s messages went from mildly amusing meme to overdone advertising in just a few short days.



The 43-year-old singer’s sexts originally went viral this week not just because of salacious details about Levine’s alleged affair with 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model Sumner Stroh—an affair the singer has denied. Levine’s sexts went viral because they were just so awkward in that mundanely horny way a 16-year-old kid might try to communicate his feelings.

“Holy fuck. Holy fuck. I’d do anything for it,” Levine texted in one exchange according to the leaked screenshots.

How does any wholesome brand turn this into social media advertising? By swapping the object of that horniness into a product—whether it’s Velveeta macaroni and cheese, a can of Axe body spray, or a Jimmy John’s pickle being dipped into some kind of white sauce. Are you hungry yet? Horny? Neither? That’s what we thought.

The first order of business for many brand managers behind those social media accounts was to turn the word “fuck” into something sanitized. And they apparently got extra points for making the censorship on-brand, turning the word “fuck” into “fork” in the case of Velveeta or “frank” in the case of Oscar Mayer wieners.

You get the picture. And you can click through the slideshow to see more, provided you’re into that kind of thing. Adam Levine’s sex life doesn’t really make us hungry for Buffalo Wild Wings. But it takes all kinds to make the world go round. And you’ve been warned that clicking through probably isn’t for people with a weak stomach.