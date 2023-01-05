Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
CES

You Deserve This Touchscreen Stylus Disguised as a Boujee Fountain Pen

It's time to stop using your finger on smartphones and tablets like a mere peasant.

Andrew Liszewski
A person in a suit signing their name on a tablet device on a desk using the Adonit Star stylus which looks like a fountain pen.
Image: Adonit

If caricatures of the super wealthy have taught us anything, it’s that when you amass enough money you can ditch the reliable ballpoint pen, switch to a fancier fountain pen, and not worry about ruining a blazer when it inevitably leaks. An enviable life, for sure, and one you can get a small taste of with the Adonit Star: a stylus that masquerades as a swanky Montblanc.

For those still determined to keep the stylus dream alive, Adonit remains one of the more respected names in the field and has been churning out touchscreen-friendly sticks since 2010. Earlier this year, it announced its Neo Pro stylus which borrowed the 2nd generation Apple Pencil’s best trick: magnetically charging off the side of an iPad, but at a price point that was over $80 cheaper than Apple’s offering.

A close-up of the tip of the Adonit Star stylus, highlighting its ultra-fine one-millimeter tip on the end.
Image: Adonit
On a technical level, the new Adonit Star brings absolutely nothing new to the stylus world. It does rely on a rechargeable battery inside to replicate the interactions between a finger and a touchscreen, but there’s no wireless connection between the stylus and a device, and unlike a finger, the Adonit Star uses an ultra-fine one-millimeter tip for improved accuracy and more precise on-screen writing. It also doesn’t offer any kind of wireless charging, instead relying on a USB-C port hidden behind a cap on the end of the stylus. A one-hour charge will keep the Star working for 11 hours of continuous use, so expect it to at least last a few days with normal use.

This isn’t a stylus for nerds, or artists, or even those who live on the bleeding edge of tech. It’s for those wanting a status symbol, without all the complications of a real status symbol, like ink refills, or accidentally forgetting a $3,000 pen behind after signing the check at a restaurant. For just $50 it will make you feel like Rich Uncle Pennybags, and the SEC won’t be breathing down your neck over any questionable investments.

