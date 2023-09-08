The Fallen Jedi of Ahsoka's 'Fallen Jedi,' Ranked

Arguably the most Fallen Jedi to have ever Fallened in the history of Fallening. The fall (Sky)guy, if you will. But! We must quibble with our dear friend the Chosen One here in this very scientific ranking: we don’t know what version of Anakin this is yet.



The World Between Worlds is a plane of existence that is outside normal spacetime, with gateways across past, present, and future converging in its realm. This could be an Anakin from the time before he became Darth Vader, so he’s yet to fall. Technically speaking, if it’s Anakin’s spirit after he’s died and been redeemed in Return of the Jedi, is he still a Fallen Jedi after his ascension? Much to think about.

Fallen Factor: TBD