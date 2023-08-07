The Star Wars Rebels heroes are back in a new fight led by Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) to stop the threat of Thrawn. The continuation of the Dave Filoni universe that started with Star Wars: The Clone Wars makes the jump from animation to live-action in Ahsoka, coming soon to Disney+.

The new story set in The Mandalorian timeline sees Ahsoka return and assemble Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to uncover a rising threat after the fall of the Empire.

Two militant dark side baddies played by Ray Stevenson (RRR) and Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) are hot on their trail with the help of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) as an ally to Grand Admiral Thrawn. Lars Mikkelsen is set to reprise his role as Thrawn for the series. In these new posters, w e get a look at everyone— sa ve for the blue skinned big bad.

Check out the character posters released for Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka.