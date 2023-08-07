Ahsoka and Her Crew of Rebels Face the Dark Side in New Character Posters

Television

Ahsoka and Her Crew of Rebels Face the Dark Side in New Character Posters

The Disney+ Star Wars original series premieres August 23.

By
Sabina Graves
Ahsoka wields lightsaber
Image: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars Rebels heroes are back in a new fight led by Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) to stop the threat of Thrawn. The continuation of the Dave Filoni universe that started with Star Wars: The Clone Wars makes the jump from animation to live-action in Ahsoka, coming soon to Disney+.

The new story set in The Mandalorian timeline sees Ahsoka return and assemble Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to uncover a rising threat after the fall of the Empire.

Two militant dark side baddies played by Ray Stevenson (RRR) and Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) are hot on their trail with the help of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) as an ally to Grand Admiral Thrawn. Lars Mikkelsen is set to reprise his role as Thrawn for the series. In these new posters, we get a look at everyone—save for the blue skinned big bad.

Check out the character posters released for Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Lucasfilm
Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Lucasfilm
Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Lucasfilm
Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Lucasfilm
Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Lucasfilm
Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka starts streaming on August 23 only on Disney+.

This slideshow, which includes major studio IP, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

