Ahsoka's New Trailer Is a Rebels Reunion

After recent teases throughout the last couple of days, Disney has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka that sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) reunite with some familiar faces. Along with Star Wars Rebels characters Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) , the ex-Jedi crosses paths with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) as she and Sabine endeavor to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfadi) .



Set during the same time as The Mandalorian’s third season, the new Ahsoka trailer reveals her and Sabine’s reunion previously seen as an epilogue for Rebels is actually their second go at finding Ezra. The pair previously split apart after their last attempt to find him didn’t go well, but with rumblings of Thrawn surfacing after being previously lost in space , Ahsoka figures it’s as good a time as any to try again. While they’re being hunted by Inquisitors and a pair of dark Force users (played by Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno), Sabine and Ahsoka also have to work through their issues with one another, and themselves.

Compared to earlier trailers, this one gives a better idea of what to expect from the show and its characters. Dave Filoni (who created Rebels and co-created Mandalorian) is serving as the showrunner for this, which helps provide a throughline for Ahsoka since her original debut back in 2008 with Star Wars: The Clone Wars. His involvement in this also gives him the ability to put Ahsoka and friends in the right places for the big crossover theatrical movie involving the Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, and whoever else is still around during the New Republic era .

Star Wars: Ahsoka hits Disney+ on August 23 with its first two episodes.

