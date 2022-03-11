What’s that up in the sky? A bird? A plane? No, it’s a whole bunch of upcoming DC content! Warner Bros’ DC Extended Universe, comprised of the films and shows made at the movie studio, continues to be as robust as ever. A fter a few years of missteps, the cream has finally risen to the top, and now we’re gearing up for a bunch of new and interesting takes on some of the most popular DC Comics characters.



What follows is an up-to-date list of everything DCEU- related that’s on the way: DC movies, DC streaming shows, DC movies going to HBO Max and theaters. Some of it is official, some of it is not, but it’s all potentially coming soon.

What’s the next DC Movie?

DC League of Super-Pets

Release date: July 29 (in theaters)

The DC film everyone has been waiting for! Well, not really. But when you’re making movies with comic book characters, it makes sense to make films for all ages and this animated feature looks suitably silly and cute for a younger generation. Plus the voice cast—Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Kevin Hart, John Krasinksi, Natasha Lyonne— is top- notch. Will these characters cross over with Robert Pattinson’s The Batman? Of course not. But diversifying the superhero portfolio makes sense.

Upcoming DC Movie Release Dates

Black Adam

Release date: October 12 (in theaters)

After literally years of hype and anticipation (seriously, we tracked it), Dwayne Johnson will FINALLY join the live-action DC Extended Universe. He’ll play the anti-hero in a story that not only brings one massively powerful comic book character into the universe, but a whole slew of them in the Justice Society of America: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Release date: December 16 (in theaters)

There was a moment where DC movies went from slightly disappointing to “oh, wait, this is actually good.” And that moment was 2019's Shazam. So we’re very anxious to see what’s next for Billy Batson, the young boy who can say one word and turn into a superhero, especially now that his whole family is in on the excitement and they’re going up against characters like Hespera, a daughter of Atlas (Helen Mirren).

Batgirl

Release date: 2022 (on HBO Max)

Leslie Grace is set to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, in this highly anticipated film for HBO Max. Brendan Fraser is the bad guy, Michael Keaton is returning as Bruce Wayne, and the costume looks amazing. This one should be great.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release date: March 17, 2023 (in theaters)

Director James Wan returns for the next adventure following Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as the newly crowned King of Atlantis. Now in his new role, Arthur will explore more of the world under the sea while also dealing with new threats from Black Manta ( Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and others . This one is going to be big, big, big!

The Flash

Release date: June 23, 2023 (in theaters)

But The Flash will be bigger. Director Andy Muschietti has been tapped to make sense of this multiverse story that won’t just have multiple versions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) but multiple Batmen in Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. We have high hopes for some Spider-Man: No Way Home-type reveals, excitement, and implications for the rest of the DC Universe.

Blue Beetle

Release date: August 18, 2023 (in theaters)

Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña is Jaime Reyes, a Mexican American student who one day coming home from school finds an ancient scarab that attaches to him and turns him into a superhero. From director Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle was originally going direct to HBO Max but will now be a theatrical release. That’s promising.

Upcoming DC Movies and Shows Without Release Dates

Wonder Woman 3

Release date: Unknown (i n theaters)

Whether you loved Wonder Woman 1984 or not, there was no doubting it was a success. And, as a result, Warner Bros. got to work on making sure star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins would come back for a third film. Now, when will this film happen and what will it be about? We have no clue. But eventually, it will happen.

The Batman 2

Release date: Unknown (i n theaters)

Hot off the success of Matt Reeves’ long-awaited The Batman, everyone involved made it clear that wasn’t a one-and-done. Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be back. Will he face off with the Joker? It’s possible but not definitive. You’d imagine t he Penguin and Catwoman could be back too. All of which is pure speculation because no one knows when the film will be out or what it’ll be about.

The Penguin

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

You saw him in The Batman and now, Colin Farrell’s Penguin is getting his own HBO Max series. The timeline for the show hasn’t been set but you’d guess it’s after The Batman, so that he can rise up from second in command to become leader of the quack. I said what I said.

Peacemaker Season 2

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

From the instant that opening credits scene rolled for the first time, DC fans and non-fans alike fell in love with Peacemaker. Well, he’s coming back, still played by John Cena and still from the twisted mind of James Gunn. There’s no word on when it’ll happen but Gunn has to finish his latest Marvel movie for mid-2023, so we’re guessing 2024.

Green Lantern Corps

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

From the all-star team of Seth Grahame-Smith, Marc Guggenheim, and Greg Berlanti comes this epic, 10- episode HBO Max series featuring the defenders of the universe, the Green Lanterns. The lead, Guy Gardner, has been cast (he’ll be played by Finn Whitrock), and updates beyond that should be coming sooner rather than later.

Doom Patrol Season 4

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

The future doesn’t spell Doom for Doom Patrol—seeing as how last year, Warner Bros. picked it up for a fourth season. That means all your faves, played by Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts, and Michelle Gomez, will be back soon.

Titans Season 4

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

The (not- so- Teen) Titans are coming back as well. A fourth season of the show, which stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin, is in the works.

Harley Quinn Season 3

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

It’s been a long time since we last saw the Queen of DC in her very funny, very good R-rated animated show, but a third season has been in the works for a while now and hopefully we’ll get to see it very soon.

Young Justice Season 4, Part 2

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

Subtitled “Phantoms,” though what that exactly means isn’t clear yet, the second half of the fourth season of the superhero team-up show is on the way. When they return, Superboy (Nolan North), Miss Martian (Danica McKellar), Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin), Zatanna (Lacey Chabert), Rocket (Denise Boutte), and the rest will finally let us know why this season is called Young Justice: Phantoms.

Pennyworth Season 3

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

Apparently, people watch this show, because it’s coming back.

Upcoming DC Movies and Shows Currently In Development

Joker 2

Release date: Unknown (i n theaters)

Todd Phillips never saw his Joker movie as anything but a singular film. But over a billion dollars at the box office and an Oscar for Best Actor tends to change things. There’s no guarantee Joaquin Phoenix will return to the iconic DC role but odds are better than not.

Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams Superman movie

Release date: Unknown (i n theaters)

What’s next for Superman? It’s a big question in the current DC universe and, at the moment, there are two versions potentially in the works. One is from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. There hasn’t been an update on this one in a while but we hope it’s still percolating.

Michael B. Jordan Superman Series

Release date: Unknown (for HBO Max)

In addition to the Coates- Abrams film, star Michael B. Jordan is developing a Superman take for HBO Max as a limited series that would feature Val-Zod as opposed to Clark Kent. Again, there hasn’t been an update in a while but we hope it still happens.

Static Shock

Release date: Unknown

Part of the relaunch of the Milestone comic brand is this adaptation produced by, once again, Michael B. Jordan. A writer was hired back in 2021 to come up with a script and we haven’t heard much since—b u t since DC made such a big deal of bringing the Milestone brand back, we’d imagine this story of a teen who can control electricity will shock theaters eventually.

Justice League Dark

Release date: Unknown (for HBO Max)

What was once looking like a possible big-screen adaptation is now, as far as we can tell , going to be an HBO Max series. J.J. Abrams is among the people involved with bringing this evil super-team to life and while there hasn’t been a ton of movement on the project of late, it’s been around long enough that we’d imagine it happens eventually.

Metal Men

Release date: Unknown

One of the more recent DC films to go into development is this tale of six beings based on various powerful metals. It’s from directors Ron Clements and John Musker (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Moana), so if it happens, it’ll have an incredible pedigree.

Zatanna

Release date: Unknown

Last year, Emerald Fennell won an Oscar for writing Promising Young Woman. She followed that up landing the job to write this DC superhero flick about the young magician. Like most of the films in this section, there hasn’t been movement in a while, but Fennell is such a talent that if it happens, it’ll be something special.

Wonder Twins

Release date: Unknown (for HBO Max)

Early in 2022, Adam Sztykiel, a writer on Black Adam, was hired to pen an adaptation of the frequently mocked superhero siblings. Whether or not it happens, time will tell, but it’s certainly in the works for HBO Max.

Hourman

Release date: Unknown

Yes, the hero who takes a drug that makes him a hero for an hour was, back in 2021, rumored to be in development. Whether or not that’s still the case is unknown but we figured it was worth noting.

Untitled Arkham Show

Release date: Unknown (on HBO Max)

In addition to The Penguin, Matt Reeves has said he plans to expand the world of The Batman into HBO Max shows. At one point, a series about Gotham PD was in the works, but now he says it might be more about the inner workings at Arkham Asylum. Maybe. We’ll see if it comes to fruition.

