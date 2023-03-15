James Gunn Will Direct DC's Superman Reboot

Warner Bros. has announced that James Gunn will officially direct DC’s latest cinematic reboot of the Superman franchise, Superman: Legacy, for a 2025 release.



When the studio unveiled the new slate of movies and TV shows in the works as part of incoming executive producers James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reboot of the DC universe, it was already confirmed that the director would pen a new reboot of Superman, replacing Henry Cavill’s man of steel with a younger iteration of the character. While the potential was there for Gunn to helm the film as well, it was still up in the air, until now.

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” Warner Bros.’ statement confirming the news reads. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Advertisement

Gunn also confirmed the news on social media, revealing a personal connection to the movie’s current scheduled release date—the birthday of his deceased father.

“It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago—I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved,” Gunn’s statement reads in part. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage—how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

Superman: Legacy is currently set to release July 11, 2025.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.