Bill Murray said it in 1978 and we’re still saying it now: “Star Wars! Nothing but Star Wars! Give me those Star Wars! Don’t let them end.” Now more than ever, Star Wars is everywhere—and there’s no end in sight. New movies, new TV shows, all of it is in the works from Disney and Lucasfilm. This article will give you the most up to date Star Wars release dates so you know exactly when every single new Star Wars movie or show in the works will be in your eyeballs.

Advertisement

(And if you’re a “Make Mine Marvel” type, here are the MCU release dates.)

What’s the next Star Wars release?

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Release Date: May 25 on Disney+

Set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Ewan McGregor returns to the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in a show from Mandalorian season one director Deborah Chow. Oh, and you thought Kenobi just sat in the Tatooine desert watching Luke all those years? Think again. Hayden Christensen also reprises his role as Darth Vader, leading an all-star cast that includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

For more coverage of Obi-Wan Kenobi, see here:

Advertisement

What’s the next Star Wars movie?

Advertisement

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Release Date: December 22, 2023 (In Theaters)

For several years, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins’ film about pilots in the Star Wars universe has been earmarked as the next film. Recent rumors suggest it might move off this date. But, as of right now, Disney still lists it as the next Star Wars movie.

Advertisement

Upcoming Star Wars Release Dates

These shows and movies have all been officially announced and are in various stages of production, even if we don’t know when they will definitely come out.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Andor

Release Date: TBD but likely 2022 (On Disney+)

How did Rogue One character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) become the Rebel spy we saw in that movie? This show, from Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy, follows that story. It too features an all-star cast including Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly (as Mon Mothma), but no Alan Tudyk as Cassian’s friend K-2SO. That’s reportedly coming in a second season, which may already be in the works.

Advertisement

The Bad Batch Season 2

Release Date: TBD but likely 2022 (On Disney+)

When last we saw Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Crosshair, Omega, and the gang, their home on Kamino had been destroyed and they all set off toward an uncertain future. We’d imagine that future will include more showdowns with the growing Empire and probably feature lots of cameos.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Release Date: TBD but likely 2023 (On Disney+)

Rosario Dawson is definitely returning for the first full live-action Ahsoka Tano show from co-creator Dave Filoni. The question is who’ll return with her? Her first appearance on The Mandalorian suggested she’ll make good on the Star Wars Rebels finale and go after Grand Admiral Thrawn. The fact that actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo has reportedly been cast as Sabine Wren further bolsters that assumption. Could we see Ezra Bridger too? And what about the fact she knows Luke Skywalker now? And which not-Thrawn admiral is Ray Stevenson playing? So many questions, so few answers.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian Season 3

Release Date: TBD but likely 2023 (On Disney+)

If The Book of Boba Fett taught us anything it’s that The Mandalorian is the current crown jewel of Star Wars. So of course the show’s main character is coming back, for a new season that won’t just pick up where season two left off (the two Mando-centric episodes of Book of Boba took care of that). Now we’ll see what’s next for our helmeted hero and his ward Grogu, who now has his very own suit of Mandalorian armor.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Release Date: TBD (On Disney+)

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will be the first person to bring the excellent High Republic timeline into live-action with this show, rumored to star Amandla Stenberg. Expect lots of Dark Side goodness.

Advertisement

Untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie

Release Date: TBD, but possibly either December 19, 2025 or December 17, 2027 (In Theaters)

That image. That’s all we’ve gotten so far from this movie. That, and the news that Oscar-winning director of Thor: Ragnarok would be helming and co-writing along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. “Taika’s approach to Star Wars will be fresh, unexpected, and … unique,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said. “His enormous talent and sense of humor will ensure that audiences are in for an unforgettable ride.”

Advertisement

Star Wars: A Droid Story

Release Date: TBD (On Disney+)

Lucasfilm Animation is teaming up with Industrial Light and Magic for this streaming show that will “introduce us to a new hero, guided by legendary duo R2-D2 and C-3PO.” We don’t know anything beyond that.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Lando

Release Date: TBD (On Disney+)

We haven’t heard much on the Lando front in a few years, but when it was announced we learned that Dear White People creator Justin Simien was developing an “event series” about the character. We don’t even know if Donald Glover is attached. But, until we hear otherwise, you have to think it’s still in the works.

Advertisement

Star Wars Movies and TV Shows That Are Currently Unscheduled And Haven’t Been Officially Announced, But We Think Are Still Happening

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett Season 2

Release Date: TBD (On Disney+)

The Book of Boba Fett season one ended with the implication that we’d see more of these character in the future. But alas, there has been no official announcement... yet. We expect it to be coming soon.

Advertisement

Untitled Kevin Feige Movie

Release Date: TBD, but possibly either December 19, 2025 or December 17, 2027 (In Theaters)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is best known for helping create the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as much as he loves Marvel, he loves Star Wars even more. And so it’s exciting that he’s producing a Star Wars movie and even recruited Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron to help him. We don’t know anything else and Feige doesn’t like to even acknowledge this project.

Advertisement

Untitled JD Dillard Project



Release Date: TBD

This project is also still up in the air and completely unconfirmed, but rumor has it that director J.D. Dillard (who made the awesome Sleight and Sweetheart) is teaming up with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens to develop a Star Wars project. Show? Movie? We don’t know. But he did get his start working alongside JJ Abrams on the set of The Force Awakens.

Advertisement

Star Wars Movies and TV Shows That Are Currently Unscheduled And Probably NOT Going To Happen

Advertisement

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic

Originally announced alongside shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and Andor, Rangers of the New Republic was rumored to be Cara Dune’s show which would tie into The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett. However, with actress Gina Carano no longer a part of Star Wars, word on the street is this will no longer be happening. Nothing is official though.

Advertisement

Untitled Rian Johnson Trilogy

Let’s be honest. Do we think this is happening anymore? Probably not. Rian Johnson has moved on to other things. But, until we hear otherwise (and no one is officially saying), we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that before the divisive release of The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm officially said Johnson would make his very own trilogy. It hasn’t officially been canceled yet but, well, we’ll see.

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.