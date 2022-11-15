Last month marked the 10-year anniversary of one of the biggest pop culture moments of our lifetime: when the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion. Instantly, Star Wars was back in a big, big way and the past decade has been all but dominated by it.

From 1977 to 2015, there were six theatrical, live-action Star Wars movies. Since then, there have been another five. And while that near doubling is a huge amount of content, it’s still a mere fraction of the projects we haven’t seen. Projects that either got changed slightly, entirely, or erased off the board completely. Some of these projects might still happen. Most will not. And either way, we thought it was a fun list to compile. So here goes.