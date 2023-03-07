Things are quickly shifting over at Lucasfilm with the Star Wars feature slate. Variety reports that Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige’s movies are officially shelved. Taika Waiti remains standing with the plan to star in his own movie.



All of this news comes in advance of Star Wars Celebration being held in early April, where more announcements about the franchise will break. Really it’s been wild to see the names come and go with promises of new installments in the Star Wars saga. That Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is out isn’t entirely surprising; in December, the Wonder Woman director shared on Twitter that she was still developing Rogue Squadron but added, “I don’t know if it will happen or not.”

Also not entirely surprising is Kevin Feige’s departure from the world of Star Wars—Marvel Studios’ massive upcoming slate is no doubt taking up all of his time these days. As such, the producer will no longer be moving forward with his planned film, which had Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron attached. Fans of The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, however, will be relieved to find out that his trilogy has not yet been officially axed, as both he and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy still want to circle back to that after he is done with his Poker Face and Knives Out projects.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi is the last man standing with his under-wraps Star Wars film, which we now know he plans to star in—it remains to be seen if he will be human, droid, or creature. (After his Thor films and The Mandalorian, plus roles in projects like Our Flag Means Death and his own Jojo Rabbit, we know he can do any of the above.) We expect more news to come out of Star Wars: Celebration next month, but until then—let the speculation begin!

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

