With 27 feature films and six Disney+ shows in 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominates pop culture through its shared comic book worlds. Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6, and the hype train keeps moving with Thor: Love and Thunder arriving July 8 . Fans are amped up with anticipation as buzz only grows for its current phase, which hopefully we’ll learn more about during San Diego Comic-Con, coming up July 21-24 .

The MCU is already one of the biggest entertainment franchises ever, encompassing hundreds of hours of content across movies, TV shows, web shorts, and video games. It’s not just big but beloved, boasting cumulative box office of over $25 billion worldwide. As we enter Phase 4, fans still can’t get enough, and it’s changing with every single release, whether it’ s in theaters or on Disney+—a nd more recently, even in theme parks with the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World.

At present, there are at least 12 new MCU movies in production or awaiting release, and at least 16 new Disney+ streaming TV shows. With all that content, it can be hard to keep track of all the Marvel theatrical release dates and Marvel TV release dates, especially since they are frequently rescheduled or tweaked.

Advertisement

To help you keep track, we’re compiling all the current MCU release dates; when specific titles have been announced but still not officially scheduled, we’ll put them in order when we think they’re most likely to show up.

(Last updated 5/30/22)

What’s the latest Marvel release?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: May 6, 2022 (In theaters)

MCU fans got their first good look at the second film in the Doctor Strange franchise via a post-credits teaser that ran in theaters at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. D irected by Spider-Man vet Sam Raimi, the film runs a refreshingly brief two hours and six minutes long—making it the shortest MCU movie since Captain Marvel. You can read our review of the movie here. For more coverage of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, see below:

What’s the next Marvel movie?

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 8, 2022 (In theaters)

After Thor: Ragnarok, fans expect Thor: Love and Thunder to be wild. Just off-the-walls bonkers nonsense from the man who does that better than anyone: writer-director Taika Waititi. The first trailer dropped in April , the second arrived in mid-May, and they both deliver on that promise: t he Marvel Cinematic Universe is, indeed, bringing the thunder. And we love it.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters only. The fourth feature film in the Thor franchise brings back Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, now the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth and all the Guardians of the Galaxy make appearances. Oscar winners Christian Bale and Russell Crowe will also appear, as Gorr the God Butcher and Zeus, respectively . Waititi calls it “the craziest shit [he’s] ever done,” which is saying something.

Advertisement

For more coverage of Thor: Love and Thunder, look below:

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Release Dates

Ms. Marvel

Release date: June 8 (On Disney+)

Ms. Marvel will be the next Marvel Disney+ show. Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the series which will be released on June 8. Khan is a teenage girl with the power to shapeshift and stretch her body, though the powers may have been slightly altered for the show. Khan will be the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. The series is based on a comic book created in 2013 by G. Willow Wilson and Sana Amanat. It’s really, really good. Check out a new trailer here.

Advertisement

For more coverage on all things Ms. Marvel, see below.

Advertisement

On May 19 the official Twitter for Ms. Marvel released a special behind-the-scenes featurette starring Iman Vellani and introducing us to the people who are working to bring the new series to Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Release date: August 17, 2022 (On Disney+)

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany stars in this new comedy series as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will star lots of other Marvel characters including Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Tim Roth as the Abomination. The cast of the nine-episode series also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Advertisement

In addition to Frog-Man, The Cosmic Circus alleges She-Hulk will also introduce an undisclosed “porcupine man.” This “porcupine man is believe to be either the Roger Gocking or Alexander Gentry incarnation of the classic Ant-Man foe.

The first official trailer dropped May 17, and shows a peek at Walters’ journey to manage her She-Hulk powers while also taking on superhuman-oriented legal cases (and managing her love life). She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been rated TV-14 by the FCC, Comic Book reports.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 11, 2022 (In theaters)

The Black Panther sequel has run into its share of troubles: First, the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and then actor Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, suffered an injury during filming which caused the production to go on hold until 2022 (she reportedly caused trouble with her anti-vax shenanigans, too). Wright is joined by Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Advertisement

Wakanda Forever will also introduce a brand new Marvel hero: Dominique Thorne; she’ll make her debut as Riri Williams in the movie, ahead of her Disney+ series, Ironheart.

Advertisement

I Am Groot

Release date: 2022 (On Disney+)

This new animated series follows the adventures of Baby Groot, a character first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Advertisement

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Release date: Christmas 2022 (On Disney+)



Can’t get enough of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special? How about a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ that’s written and directed by James Gunn? This winter treat is shooting alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and will come out a few months before that movie hits theaters. (One adored space dog may also make their return).

Advertisement

The Marvels

Release date: July 28, 2023 (In theaters)

The sequel to Captain Marvel will pull together three of the MCU’s most powerful women: Brie Larsen’s titular Captain, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Nia DaCosta (who most recently helmed the revival of Candyman) is directing the film.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: May 5, 2023 (In theaters)

The final movie in the Guardians trilogy was supposed to be completed years ago, but then writer-director James Gunn got fired, then rehired, then did a really fun DC superhero movie. Now Guardians 3 is finally underway, starring the usual crew (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan), and actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: February 17, 2023 (In theaters)

The third Ant-Man movie will return to the quantum realm and bring back director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. There’s an appropriate amount of (quantum) uncertainty surrounding this flick: it may tie in the mysterious villain of the Loki series, or include the first film appearance of another classic comics villain. Hell, it may even include Bill Murray.

Advertisement

Release date: 2023 (On Disney+)

The X-Men are coming to the MCU... kinda. X-Men ‘97 is a revival of the classic 90's animated show, bringing back the same style, stories and yes, theme song, of the iconic series.

Advertisement

Unscheduled But Probably Still Happening Shows & Movies

Agatha: House of Harkness



Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)



This spinoff from WandaVision will star Kathryn Hahn as her fan-favorite character Agatha Harkness.

Advertisement

Armor Wars

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This live-action series will follow James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) as he tracks down stolen tech that allows criminals to replicate Iron Man technology.

Advertisement

Blade

Release date: Unknown (In Theaters)

Disney hasn’t revealed much about this reboot of the franchise that features vampire-hunter who is also a vampire, but we know that it stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also played Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes in Netflix Marvel series Luke Cage. We also know Blade appeared (or at least his voice did) in the end credits of The Eternals. The film is directed by Bassam Tariq, the first U.S.-Pakistani person to helm a Marvel Studios film.

Advertisement

Deadpool 3

Release date: Unknown (In Theaters)

Ryan Reynold’s “merc with the mouth” is set to appear in Disney’s first R-rated film following the company’s completed acquisition of Fox assets.

Advertisement

Echo

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This spinoff from the Hawkeye series will follow Echo, a deaf martial artist, as played by actress Alaqua Cox. Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) co-stars.

Advertisement

Echo has officially begun filming on May 24, according to a tweet by series creator Marion Dayre.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four

Release date: Unknown (In Theaters)

Disney has confirmed that Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm will finally make an appearance in the MCU. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home) was originally slated to direct, but recently left the project.

Advertisement

Ironheart

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs a new super-genius inventor. Enter teenage prodigy Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates a brand new, ultra-advanced armored suit. Other cast members include Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Lyric Ross (This is Us). Chinaka Hodge (TNT’s Snowpiercer) is attached as the head writer, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is an executive producer alongside Marvel’s Kevin Feige and others.

Advertisement

Loki Season 2



Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The smash hit series about Tom Hiddleston’s antihero will return... someday. Loki season one is currently the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ and production the second season will start in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston confirmed “the whole cast” of Loki’s first season returns for season two on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Advertisement

Marvel Zombies

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This new animated show is loosely spun out from a breakout episode of What If? that saw MCU heroes battling a zombie apocalypse.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Disney says this new animated series follows Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Advertisement

Secret Invasion

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This series picks up story lines from both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home to explain the decades-long Skrull invasion of Earth. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will star.

Advertisement

What if...? Season 2

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The speculative animated series and its omnipresent narrator the Watcher will return with an all-new season. The show’s creators say next season will focus on new stories, new heroes, and “lots of fun.”



Advertisement

Untitled Captain America Movie



Release date: Unknown (In theaters)

We’ve got a new Captain America, so it’s inevitable we’ll get a new Cap movie. Anthony Mackie will appear in the title role.

Advertisement

Untitled Wakanda Series



Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Untitled Shang-Chi sequel

Release date: Unknown (In theaters)

Shang-Chi’s debut movie was compelling, exciting and fun. It also made a ton of money, so a sequel is inevitable.

Advertisement

Untitled mutants movie



Release date: Unknown (In theaters)

Now that Disney owns the old Fox assets that included all the “mutant” Marvel superheroes, you can count on characters like the X-Men making an MCU debut.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.