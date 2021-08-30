New pictures from Venom: Let There Be Carnage give us a look at new and returning friends. Manifest will, well, manifest for one last time on Netflix. The streamer’s new Wednesday Addams show rounds out its cast. Plus, what’s coming on Fantasy Island’s finale and Day of the Dead. Spoilers, get!



Black Panther: Wanda Forever

New set photos from Wakanda Forever have hit social media, giving us our first looks at Dominique Thorne as Riri “Ironheart” Williams and Martin Freeman’s impressive new beard as CIA agent Everett Ross.

Pet Sematary

John W. Lawson has joined the cast of the Pet Sematary prequel as “Stanny” — a leading role said to have been specially rewritten for the actor’s limb difference. In a statement released to Variety, Lawson revealed “when I got the new sides, they had completely written the role for the character to be an amputee. Which was freakin’ awesome. Because it was not [an amputee role before] in any way. That, to me, was a real turning point, not only in casting, but in the mindset of Hollywood.”

Salem’s Lot

THR also reports It’s Gary Dauberman has officially signed on to direct a new film adaptation of Salem’s Lot starring Lewis Pullman (Bill Pullman’s son) as Ben Mears, “a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire, leading him to band together a ragtag group that will fight the evil presence.”

Batgirl

In an Instagram story captured by /Film, director Adil El Arbi revealed screenwriter Christina Hodson has finished her script for the Batgirl movie at HBO Max. Click through to have a look.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

New stills from Venom: Let There Be Carnage have our first looks at Naomie Harris as Shriek and Patrick Mulligan as Toxin.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Asher Angel has also wrapped filming on Fury of the Gods.

Wednesday



Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emmy Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday.

Stargirl

According to Deadline, Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski—who play Sportsmaster and Tigress, respectively—will be promoted to series regulars when Stargirl returns next year for its third season.

Kung Fu

Likewise, Yvonne Chapman—who plays the villainous Zhilan on Kung Fu—has also been promoted to series regular in season two. [Deadline]

Legacies

Deadline additionally reports Omono Okokjie—who plays Cleo Sowande—will be a series regular in the fourth season of Legacies.

Carnival Row

Jamie Harris’ Sergeant Dombey will also be a series regular in the second season of Carnival Row, according to Deadline.

Manifest

Netflix has officially ordered a fourth and final season of Manifest after its cancelation at NBC.

The Umbrella Academy

Filming has officially wrapped on the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

Fantasy Island

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Día de los Vivos”—the season finale of the new Fantasy Island.

A young artist Ramon wants to see his mentor, Jasper, again and Jasper realizes he may not have been the best influence on Ramon in the all-new “Día de los Vivos” season finale episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-108) (TV-14 L, S) Cast: Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda Guest Cast: John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier, Leslie Jordan as Jasper, Matt Pascua as Ramon, Mapuana Makia as Michelle

Day of the Dead

Dr. Logan debuts in the synopsis for “Chum”—the second episode of Syfy’s Day of the Dead series.

Trapped in the basement of the morgue, Cam and Lauren strategize their escape from the dead. While Mayor Bowman panics about the election, Trey makes a grave mistake. The mysterious Dr. Logan arrives to rescue McDermott.

The Walking Dead

Maggie faces the Reapers on her own in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends contend with a rain of alien spores in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “The Fungus Amongus.”

Banner art by Jim Cook