Marvel’s Secret Invasion is only a few weeks away from its premiere on Disney+, but if you can’t wait to see those shape-shifting, alien Skrulls take over the planet, you’re in luck. Marvel Studios has semi-secretly (and rather cheekily) released a massive amount of new footage from the series featuring Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury preparing for a war a very, very few people know about.



If you head to The InvasionHasBegun.com and enter the correct code, you’ll get to see the first four minutes of the premiere episode (I’ll include the code below for those of you who don’t want to do the sleuthing on Twitter, where Marvel revealed the site with maybe the first clever use of the edit tweet function ever ) featuring Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross getting an earful about a Skrull invasion conspiracy theory from Richard Dormer’s new character Agent Prescott. That’s followed by a short trailer for the series, which reveals the Skrulls are quite unhappy that Fury and Captain Marvel (Brie Larso n) never got around to finding them a new planet to settle down on as they had promised them back in the ‘90s. Seems like a legit complaint to me, honestly.

Boy, it definitely seems like Ross has been replaced by a Skrull! It also doesn’t bode well that IMDB lists Freeman only appearing in one of the show’s six episodes. My question is whether the MCU’s Skrulls have killed the people they’re impersonating, or if they’ve merely been abducted and hidden. Otherwise, this presumably will be the last we see of Ross... and whoever else the aliens are hiding as.



Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Emilia Clarke as G’ah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik. It premieres on June 21. Oh, and by the way, the website’s code is RSD3PX5N7S.

