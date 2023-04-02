Earlier in the week, Marvel finally pulled back the curtain on Secret Invasion, one of the many Disney+ shows they’ve still got in the pipeline. Based on a 2008 comic book event from Brian Michael Bendis and Lenil Francis Yu, the series will see a returning Nick Fury discover that the Skrulls from Captain Marvel have been putting themselves in powerful positions all over the world. Meaning we’re once again in the paranoid espionage thriller space, something the MCU hasn’t done in a couple of years, depending on how you view Black Widow.

In case you’ve forgotten, since it’s been quite awhile since Captain Marvel came out, Skrulls can shapeshift into anyone (maybe anything?) they want. They were something of an endangered species in that movie, but since it’s been several in-universe decades since we last saw them in the MCU, that population has likely increased a good amount since then. Which means pretty much anyone could be a Skrull, as we saw with Spider-Man: Far From Home. (They were gonna Skrullify Jake Gyllenhaal at one point, remember that?) You won’t really know someone’s actually a shapeshifting alien until the the MCU outright says as such on screen.

The Skrulls can be used as a good way to generate paranoia and tension, which is precisely what happened in the comics and Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. We’re already starting to see some of this with folks like Sharon Carter, but it’s also fun to imagine what the most random Skrull reveal could be. Like, it won’t happen, but if it turned out Ned from the Spider-Man movies or Pug from She-Hulk were aliens this entire time? That’d be funny .

Before Secret Invasion’s trailer hits the internet later tonight, l et us know what MCU characters you think would make for the goofiest Skrull reveals.

