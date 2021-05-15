Image : Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Secret Invasion series is crazy stacked with A-Listers like Oscar winner Olivia Coleman (The Favorite), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Bridgerton), with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn coming back as Skrull shapeshifter Talos.



Advertisement

And now the show has its directors Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower). They will lead this amazing cast of actors, with writer Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) will write and act as executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter states there are no details of the show’s plot, but the series kicks off production later this year in Europe, but the specific location is under wraps. There is no word on how many episodes are in the series or if they’re 30 or 60-minutes long.

In the Secret Invasion comic series, Skrulls invade humanity while impersonating superheroes. Marvel.Fandom gives a good summary of what happened before war broke out on Earth.

“Located on interstellar crossroads, Earth was viewed as prime territory by many alien cultures. One of these cultures was the Skrulls. Due to a large number of superhumans on Earth, all invasion attempts were thwarted every time. The Skrulls, despite their previous inability to conquer the planet, still viewed Earth as rightfully theirs. After the Kree-Skrull War, the Illuminati took it upon themselves to travel to the Skrull throneworld to inform them not to involve Earth in their struggles again. Upon arrival, however, the Illuminati were captured and experimented upon before they were able to escape.”

Secret Invasion is suitable for the next phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe. Did you read Secret Invasion? What do you think of this new phase of the MCU? Comment Below!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.