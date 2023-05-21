With a full month to go before Secret Invasion, it’s about that time for Marvel to start stepping up its promo game. Disney’s put out a new commercial for the upcoming miniseries that offers a deeper look at the espionage at play by the Skrulls and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Unlike the last couple of alien invasions, he doesn’t feel the need to call in the Avengers to help with this—as he gravely intones, he has to be the one to handle this. (Which he apparently can’t do without his eyepatch.)



Inspired by the 2007 comic book arc by Lenil Francis Yu and Brian Michael Bendis, Secret Invasion sees Fury come out of hiding to deal with the growing Skrull problem. The shapeshifting aliens first came to Earth in the 90s as refugees in Captain Marvel, and in the last 30 years have started replacing key figures around the globe. With the help of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and his Skrull BFF Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Fury has to figure out who’s really who they say they are and cut the invasion off at the head.

And that means a lot of spy work that the MCU hasn’t fully gone back to since Captain America: The Winter Soldier nearly a decade ago. The promo has many of the spy thriller beats you’d expect, from grabbing weapons out of secret compartments to shootouts in the middle of the street and a helicopter getting shot down. But the big question surrounding the show is if it’ll be able to hit its “anyone could be a Skrull” plotline as hard when it’s relying on the MCU’s supporting human characters rather than the large roster of superheroes in the source material.

Also starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, and Olivia Colman, Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.

