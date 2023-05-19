I know we’re all hyped up for the summer blockbusters, but seeing Winona Ryder in the iconic triangle cut bangs that made her Beetlejuice character a goth ideal for young girls everywhere fills me with a lot of joy. Peek in for more nerdy news, including a surprise announcement about the revival of The Librarians via a new CW spinoff. Spoilers, set your phasers to stunning.



Deadpool 3

Deadline reports Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna are confirmed to reprise their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio in Deadpool 3.

Advertisement

The Surfer

Meanwhile, THR has word Nicolas Cage is attached to to star in The Surfer, “a psychological thriller” from Vivarium director, Loran Finnegan, that sounds like a dramatic remake of Troma’s infamous Surf Nazis Must Die. The story is said to follow “a man (Cage) who returns to his beachside hometown in Australia many years since building a life for himself in the U.S” who is then “humiliated in front of his teenage son by a local gang of surfers who claim strict ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood. Wounded, ‘The Surfer’ decides to remain at the beach, declaring war against those in control of the bay. But as the conflict escalates, the stakes spin wildly out of control, taking ‘The Surfer’ to the edge of his sanity.”

Advertisement

Beetlejuice 2

Winona Ryder was recently spotted on the set of Beetlejuice 2 in full Lydia Deetz attire.

Advertisement

The Little Mermaid

Melissa McCarthy performs “Poor Unfortunate Souls” in a new clip from Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid | Poor Unfortunate Souls

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy and Harrison Ford discuss Indiana Jones’s final adventure in a new Dial of Destiny featurette.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | The Last Adventure

Fast X

Elsewhere, Brie Larson discusses her new character, Tess, in the latest featurette for Fast X.

Advertisement

Sister Death

Netflix has also released a trailer for Sister Death, the sequel to Paco Plaza’s 2017 supernatural horror film, Veronica.

Advertisement

The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Spoiler TV reports The CW has ordered a sequel series to The Librarians from executive producers Dean Devlin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Marc Roskin. The Next Chapter will reportedly follow an undisclosed “Librarian” from the past, who “time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.”

Advertisement

Secret Invasion

Marvel has released an ominous new trailer for its upcoming Secret Invasion series, asking “what if the ones closest to us, who we’ve trusted our whole lives, were someone else entirely? What if they weren’t even human?”

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

General Lane tracks down the Mannheims in the synopsis for “Complications,” the June 6 episode of Superman & Lois.

BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) and Bruno’s (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode. (#311). Original airdate 6/6/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew knows something about the curse she isn’t willing to share in the synopsis for “Maiden’s Rage,” her June 7 episode on The CW.

STILL CURSED – Ace (Alex Saxon) senses that Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is holding back and presses her to give him more information about the curse. Meanwhile, Bess (Madison Jaizani) is determined to prepare the perfect meal for Addy’s (guest star Rachel Colwell) parents, and Nick (Tunji Kasim) schedules a brunch date with someone new. Lastly, George’s (Leah Lewis) plan to let Judge Abbott (guest star Richard Keats) know how grateful she is for the opportunity to be his clerk takes a shocking turn. Lily Hui directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Leilani Terrell (#402). Original airdate 6/7/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham Knights

Duela reunites with her mom, Jane Doe, in the synopsis for “Daddy Issues,” the June 6 episode of Gotham Knights.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DUELA — Duela’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) birthday reunion with her mom, Jane Doe (guest star Lindy Booth), unearths some shocking information that will irrevocably change her. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is forced to choose between her family and the Knights, putting her at odds with Harper (Fallon Smythe). Finally, Harvey (Misha Collins) finds himself on a collision course with someone from his past. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star. America Young directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams & Caroline Dries (#111). Original airdate 6/6/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Finally, Betty makes out with every member of the Riverdale cast in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Betty & Veronica Double Digest.”

Riverdale 7x09 Promo “Betty & Veronica Double Digest” (HD) Season 7 Episode 9 Promo

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.