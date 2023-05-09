Jenna Ortega, clearly unafraid as being typecast as the spooky goth girlie, will be back on the big screen for Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton will also be in the movie, and will be returning as the titular bio-exorcist. Variety reports that Ortega (Scream, Wednesday) will play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, Winona Ryder’s character from the 1988 film.



While Ryder (Stranger Things) hasn’t been confirmed in any capacity, nine years ago, Tim Burton emphatically said that there would be a role for Lydia in the sequel. With Ortega confirmed as Deetz’ daughter, maybe it won’t be such a stretch of the imagination (or necks?) for Ryder to return as well. Deadline has reported that Justin Theroux will be joining the sequel in an unknown role.

Advertisement

It is not yet known if Burton will be handling directing duties this time around, or who will be penning the screenplay. There has been a lot of back and forth about this film over the past several years, and in 2019, Burton himself was unsure of its status. Turns out the project was just sleeping, very... very deeply and will be resurrected soon.

Beetlejuice 2 will mambo its way into theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

