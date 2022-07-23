Although we don’t have any details on cast or crew , we do have a few new dates to report for the long-anticipated Fantastic Four Film. At the Marvel Theatrical panel during San Diego Comic-Con it was revealed that Fantastic Four will release in theaters on November 8 2024.

As reported by io9 earlier in the year, Spider-Man director Jon Watts was set to take the reins on this film, but backed out for unspecified reasons. He is currently slated to direct the newest Final Destination film. There has been no update on who will be picking up the reins.

John Krasinski, who famously auditioned for Captain America back in the day, appeared as Mr. Fantastic in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to get unceremoniously unravelled by Wanda within minutes of threatening her life. There has been no statement made on whether or not he will return for the new Fantastic Four.



