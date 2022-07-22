What if...there was a trailer for season two of Marvel Studios’ What If? Well, sadly, we will have to wait a little bit longer. The studio has not released first trailer for the animated series, but the Marvel Animation panel did show off the kinds of characters and cameos we can expect from the franchise. Additionally, the the studio disclosed that What If...? will get a season 3.

While they didn’t release the trailer, our correspondent on the ground (Sabina Graves), let us know that the trailer features both Hela (from Thor: Ragnarok) and Shang Chi. The panel also revealed art of Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Ikaris, and a road-warrior version of Agent Jimmy Woo.



“Going into the second season, we’re sticking with anthology form, and it’s going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season,” head writer A.C. Bradley said last year. “Hopefully, we’ll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If...? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can.”

What If...? Season 2 will premiere in early 2023 .

