You don’t even realize it but you’ve already seen footage from The Marvels. At D23 Expo Saturday, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios broke news and showed footage for over an hour straight, culminating with the first ever footage from the Captain Marvel sequel, which also features Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

The footage revealed that the end credit scene of Ms. Marvel, in which Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) randomly appears in Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) bed room is actually from the new film, which will be out July 2023. It’s revealed that the three woman have a connection and sometimes when their energies entangle they just switch places in the universe. So when Carol ended up in Kamala’s bedroom, Kamala ended up on an alien ship with Goose the Flerke n and...

I’m getting ahead of myself. Obviously, M arvel and Disney don’t allow you to record any of this so here’s what we remember from all the footage that was screened at Marvel’s D23 Expo 2022 panel.

Advertisement

After the Lucasfilm panel , the Marvel Studios section began with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And that footage was so big, we gave it it s own article. Click here to read it.



G/O Media may get a commission up to 40% off Blinds.com Sitewide Sale Smart home blinds

Shop Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds, the very good EZ-A and the impressive Eve MotionBlinds. Buy at Blinds.com Use the promo code GETSTARTED Advertisement

Once that finished though, director Ryan Coogler stayed on stage. His film debuts Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and so he’s also a producer on Ironheart.

Advertisement

Ironheart footage

The footage began in Riri’s bedroom where she was trying to make sure a microphone was working to record something. It then cut to a classroom which a teacher (Community’s Jim Rash) confirms is M. I. T. She’s a genius. In voiceover, Riri explains she’s an engineer and the best way to learn about something is to take it apart and build it again. “Then you can see what it’s made of,” she says. Which we see her doing with a lot of different technology.

Advertisement

Back home, she’s talking to Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) who’ll become The Hood. He asks her what she’s doing, and we clearly see it’s a suit of armor. She says “It’s iconic.” Parker explains that anyone whose ever done something iconic has had to do questionable things, and asks her how far she’s willing to go. This is all over montages of fighting in a computer lab, her fixing a bomb, quick shots of her armor, and then a line: “I want to build something like him,” she says. “But, you know, better.” It ended with a silhouette shot of her in the armor.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage

The first footage Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted at Comic-Con and this footage was, partially, the same. But it did get a but more in depth in a few places, specially, with Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Advertisement

Before that though, we see Scott (Paul Rudd) and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) driving with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). They put on some music but it’s Scott’s audio book. He’s talking about being turned into a baby by the Hulk in Endgame and what they meant to him . The women ask Scott if he was listening to his own book and, embarrassed, he says it must be on the radio.

Cut to a montage of Scott living his life. Baskin Robbins has made him employee of the century, he high fives a boy with an Ant-Man backpack, walks a red carpet and gets called “ Spider-Man” in a coffee shop. Also, there’s a new company, PymVanDyne.

Advertisement

Like the previous footage we see that Cassie gets arrested for something and at dinner Scott asks her about it. Turns out, she’s been working with Hank (Michael Douglas) and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) on something. They go downstairs and see it’s a device that can contact the Quantum Realm, which she does. And it sends a message back. They all get sucked in.

Once in the Quantum Realm, things get a little wild. Bill Murray is there and he knows Janet. All kinds of creatures are running around. Cassie is wearing some kind of Ant-Man suit, it’s a montage of action stuff which includes a shot of MODOK.

Advertisement

Then the big finale. Scott shows down with Kang and tells him not to mess with him, he’ s an Avenger . “An Avenger, have I killed you before?” Kang asks. That’s where the Comic-Con footage ended but this went further. Scott is obviously surprised by that question and Kang says “They all blur together after a while.”

Scott asks who this person is and Kang says “Just a man whose lost a lot of time, like you. But we can help each other,” he explains. “Someone stole something from me and you’re the only one who can steal it back.” Cassie is there, being held hostage, and she shakes her had at her Dad. “Do we have a deal?” Kang asks. Scott says “ N o” so Kang starts to torture the both of them.

Advertisement

Sounds like we’re going to get some kind of interdimensonal, multiverse heist. Again.

Werewolf by Night and Secret Invasion trailers

These are both online already and you can check them out here.



Advertisement

Loki Season 2 D23 Expo footage

Loki season 2 has been filming for a few months but the cast flew to D23 Expo to reveal the first footage.

Advertisement

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) walks into a room where someone is reading the TVA manual. As he walks around, he keeps phasing in and out, almost like Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp. He explains to someone that he’s seen some terrible awful things in his travels and he takes a staff and sticks it into the wall. It reveals three sculpted heads of Kang.

Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) walk around the TVA. We go into a huge library with large slides and see the librarian, played by Ke Huy Quan. There’s a shot of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) sitting on a couch in modern clothes listening to music on headphones. There’s some kind of movie premiere and a chase scene happens there. Loki explains that “war is on the way” as we see a shot of several versions of him (not variants, as the all look exactly the same) standing together.

Advertisement

We didn’t learn much from the footage but it was certainly more Loki. Then, Loki says something to the effect of he’s the baddest man in the universe. And Mobius asks him, who calls him that? He then lists basically every character in the MCU including, to Mobius, “You.”

Echo D23 Expo footage

One of the next Marvel Studios shows on Disney+ will be Echo, starring Alaqua Cox. New cast members such as Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Chaske Spencer featured in the footage which was partially in black and white as we see a Native American tribe performing several traditional customs. Greene’s character gives Maya (Cox) a new piece for her prosthetic leg and says that the symbol on it stand for “warrior.” We see Echo sneak into some kind of dance club, switch off the lights and turn the music way up. All the bad guys hold their ears at the sound but she just takes them out one by one. There’s a fight at a festival, on top of a train, on a motorcycle, and a character gives her a bunch of grenades.

Advertisement

The footage ended with Maya getting off a motorcycle and a voice saying to her “It’s been a long time,” and it’s Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

Advertisement

Daredevil: Born Again/She-Hulk D23 Expo footage

D’Onofrio remained on the stage and was then joined by Charlie Cox to talk about their upcoming 18 episode show, Daredevil: Born Again. Filming hasn’t started yet though so instead we got to see Cox’s Matt, back in his Daredevil costume, from a future episode of She-Hulk.

Advertisement

He’s standing on a roof with Jen, not She-Hulk, figuring out how many goons (not henchman, big difference) are in the building. Matt says he counts 25 goons because he can hear the beating of their hearts. Jen questions him on it and he says “I can hear yours too.” It’s beating fast and she’s getting flustered so she stops. Matt then explains how he’s going to go inside and take out all the goons which should take 15 seconds each. Jen says she wants to go in and smash She-Hulk and he’s like “I’ve done this a million times . H ow many time have you done this?” He believes stealth is the way to go.

Advertisement

The Marvels D23 Expo footage

Finally, we’re back to The Marvels. After brief presentations on Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, the three stars of The Marvels came on stage with director Nia DaCosta.

Advertisement

The footage begins on a S.A.B.E.R. space station with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) investigating some energy event for Nick Fury. She touches this blue wall and is shot backwards. “Captain Rambeau? Captain Rambeau!” Fury yells as the lifeless space suit floats toward the window. And when it gets close enough it’s....Kamala Khan. In Rambeau’s suit. She’s screaming and then goes “Oh, Nick Fury! Is this Avengers tech?”

It’s this moment where we see the scene of Captain Marvel in Kamala’s room, all of which is set to “ Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys. Rambeau and Fury show up at the Khan household and ask if Kamala is home and she freaks out.

Advertisement

Rambeau explains that they’re energies are some how linked. She can manipulate light energy and Kamala says “I’ll totally show you” what she can do as her whole family yell “No!”

Captain Marvel is now in the house with them and she tells Monica not to call her that cause she used to change her diapers. “I’m very happy for you,” Mrs. Khan says. “But w here’s my daughter?” Monica says she’s wherever Captain Marvel just was, and that’s when we see Kamala on a spaceship with Goose the Flerke n.

Advertisement

There’s an action sequence inside the Khan house, all three of the woman are fighting together on a ship, we see them all together in super suits (yes even Rambeau), just a ton of action featuring them all. Kamala then asks “Are we a team?” and Monica and Carol say no.

Truly, the energy in that footage may have been the best of the day.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.