The Comic-Con trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a somber, mournful affair that couldn’t be anything but after the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman. And though much of the film will be about the film’s returning characters (and their real life stars) grieving, Wakanda Forever is going to show the wider ramification s of T’Challa’s death. Namely, that the rest of the world considers Wakanda ripe for the picked.



As reported by Germain Lussier on the show floor, Wakanda Forever’s D23 footage opens with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) walking into the UN. Countries are very mad that Wakanda has been hiding their resources, and have no trouble laying into her for it. Once she gets the floor, she reminds the UN of her country’s former policy against sharing Vibranium not because they’re scared of its power, they’re scared of what people might do with it.

But as this is happening, her speech is intercut with soldiers invading a Vibranium plant, who start to hold everyone hostage. They force someone to open a vibranium safe and out comes…Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje. It’s a trap: the whole plant is just full of Dora, and they beat the crap out of the soldiers. Back at the UN, we see Okoye and the Dora, in smart business suits, walk in with the captured soldiers. Ramonda says “good luck” to everyone, basically daring them to try and take the Vibrianum.

Advertisement

The footage then cut into a more traditional trailer except it was focused more on Namor (Tenoch Huerta). He and the rest of Atlantis are now gunning for Wakanda since, after T’Challa’s reveal of his people, it put Atlantis in danger in danger. In part of the footage, M’Baku (Winston Duke) jumps out of the water and tries to smash his staff on Namor, but it breaks on his back. After additional footage, the sizzle reel ends on Ramonda saying “Show them who we are,” as a Black Panther drops down from above.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.