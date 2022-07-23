Just how could the MCU continue to expand the world of Wakanda after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman? We just got a taste, as Marvel took to San Diego Comic-Con to give us a look at Ryan Coogler’s daunting Black Panther sequel.



Introduced by director Ryan Coogler and the cast of Wakanda Forever—including Tenoch Huerta, officially confirmed to be playing the classic Marvel Comics anti-hero Namor the Submariner, who in the comics was the publisher’s first Mutant character and King of Atlantis (sorry, other Kings are available at other comic book publishers)—the footage opened with is our first look at the movie we now know ends Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Teaser

Read more from io9:



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.