Kevin Feige, after teasing Marvel fans during Cinema Con, has officially revealed Phase 5 of Marvel’s cinematic universe at San Diego Comic-Con. We’ve known that something big was in the pipeline for a while, so while this isn’t a surprise, it’s always interesting to see the full plan laid out and speculate about directors, actors, and storytellers.

Phase Four was, as you can see by just checking the dates previewed at 2019, pretty far delayed for a lot of reasons, including the global pandemic. So while these dates are never set in stone, they’re a good temp check for what’s coming down the pipe. You can check out what’s been previously announced about Marvel’s future Phase Five here, at our large round up of upcoming projects.



Newly-Announced, Scheduled Shows and Movies (Phase 5)

Secret Invasion - Spring 2023 (On Disney+)

Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023 (On Disney+)

Blade - November 3, 2023 (In theaters)

Ironheart - Fall, 2023 (On Disney+)

Agatha Harkness - Winter 2023/2024 (On Disney+)

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024



Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024 (On Disney+)

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024 (In theaters)

Previously-Announced, Scheduled Shows and Movies

I Am Groot - Release date: August 10, 2022 (On Disney+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Release date: August 17, 2022 (On Disney+)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Release date: November 11, 2022 (In theaters)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday SpecialRelease date: December 2022 (On Disney+)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Release date: February 17, 2023 (In theaters)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Release date: May 5, 2023 (In theaters)

The Marvels - Release date: July 28, 2023 (In theaters)

What if...? Season 2 - Release date: e arly 2023 (On Disney+)



X-Men ‘97 - Release date: 2023 (On Disney+)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year - Release date: 2023 (On Disney+)



Previously-Announced, Unscheduled Shows & Movies

Armor Wars (On Disney+)

Deadpool 3 (In Theaters)

Echo (On Disney+)

Fantastic Four (In Theaters)

Marvel Zombies (On Disney+)



Untitled Wakanda Series(On Disney+)



Untitled Shang-Chi sequel (In theaters)

Untitled Wonder Man series (On Disney+)

Untitled mutants movie (In theaters)



[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Advertisement

Read more from io9:

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

