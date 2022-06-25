Comic-Con is looming on the horizon, and that typically means some big announcements courtesy of Hall H. It’s been a few years since Marvel Studios had a panel to themselves, and the last time they did, they announced a lot of stuff—like Thor: Love & Thunder, Shang-Chi, and Hawkeye—most of which has now seen the light of day. If you’ve been missing the MCU’s presence at the summer nerd event over the last couple of years, you’re in luck, because they’re showing up at San Diego Comic-Con.



Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed on Friday that the massive superhero franchise would be coming back to Hall H for the first time in three years. Their panels have always drawn attention each year that they attend—including ours!—and it’ll also help boost SDCC’s profile in general, as the last few years have required the convention to do livestream videos, plus a smaller convention in Thanksgiving of last year. During that time, there were several events that spawned to take SDCC’s place, such as DC Fandome, Netflix’s Tudum, and so on. (On the gaming side of things, E3 has been supplanted in recent years by events like Summer Games Fest.)

Things have changed significantly for Marvel Studios since their last Hall H panel in 2019. Beyond the various shows and films that have released since then, they’ve brought in some new supporting players, used press releases to announce new upstarts or sequels to hit ticket newcomers like Shang and Sam Wilson’s Captain America, and have more than a few plot threads that are all fighting to be the big one that’ll unite this new age of heroes. There are still a few things that haven’t really been touched on in the last three years: surely this is where we’ll get our first idea of what’s going on with Mahershala Ali’s Blade, and probably we’ll finally figure out who the heck is directing and playing the new Fantastic Four. Wouldn’t be surprising if we also got a tease of what’s going on with those Mutants as well, no?

We’ll find out what the MCU’s got up their sleeves during San Diego Comic-Con, from July 21-24.

