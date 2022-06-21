Jason Blum thinks he could get Robert Englund to return to Nightmare on Elm Street. Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers tease Across the Spider-Verse’s villain, the Spot. Taika Waititi says a nude scene in Thor: Love and Thunder was inevitable. Plus, set pictures from Furiosa, and the return of My Hero Academia. Spoilers now!



Scream 6

Deadline reports Josh Segarra (Arrow, The Electric Company) Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (The Beach House), and Devyn Nekoda (Ghostwriter) have joined the cast of Scream 6 in undisclosed roles.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Jason Blum stated he could “make” Robert Englund come back to play Freddy Krueger in a future Elm Street movie, continuing to boast he “could get anyone back” to play their iconic horror characters.

I could make him come back. I could get anyone back. I mean, Ellen Burstyn was 87, I got her back in [the upcoming sequel to] The Exorcist. 75… he’s young.

Jason Blum on ‘Happy Death Day 3,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ and ‘The Black Phone’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

David F. Sandberg recently revealed Christophe Beck (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) has replaced Benjamin Wallfisch as the composer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2

Spider-Verse co-director Joaquim Dos Santos discussed t he Spot’s “living ink” in a new interview with Cartoon Brew.

Pretty early on we knew the Spot was going to be our main villain. Without an awesome villain, who you sort of can understand with their through-line, you don’t really have a strong story for your main character. So he’s an awesome sort of opposite to Miles. And his living ink really is just, I think we’ve all been saying, it’s not just an effect. It’s artistry come to life. It’s something that can only really happen in animation. You can imagine Spot as a dude in a sock suit in a live-action Spider-Man film. It’s not going to work. It’s just not going to work. So he’s art come to life. He’s the inkwell spilled on the page. It all goes back to sort of comic books and comic book art.

Later in the interview, co-director Kemp Powers echoed his statements, championing the character’s “endless potential.”

From the very beginning he just seemed like endless potential, both visually and arc of the character. Because you know by the way that’s not a costume, that’s his skin. By the way that he’s wearing it you know it’s not a guy in a polka dot suit. That’s actually his skin. So you know, the arc of Dr. Ohnn Spot is one that does really complement, without giving away the story, it really does complement the the journey of Miles in this film really well.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

The MCU

In conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar), Kevin Feige stated it will become clear “in the coming months” where the MCU is heading before it enters Phase 5.

As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going. I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. We’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.

Thor: Love & Thunder

In a new interview with Comic Book, Taika Waititi stated it would have been “a crime against humanity” to not include a nude scene with Thor in Love & Thunder.

We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on. That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. I think you have a body like Chris, like, even he understands. It would just be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. You have to provide for the masses.

Meanwhile, Miek provides a visual aid for Thor’s inspiring speech in a new TV spot.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder | Speech

Games Radar additionally has new photos of Mantis, Star-Lord, Mighty Thor, and Thor, himself, dressed in an Asgardian take on Jack Burton’s Big Trouble in Little China tank top.



Furiosa

Cinema Solace has a few behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Furiosa.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A Wakanda Forever banner was recently spotted at a Cinemark theater in California.

Nope

Universal Pictures India also shared the IMAX poster for Jordan Peele’s Nope on Twitter.

Wolf Pack



Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray have been cast as the four main leads of Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis. Based on the books by Edo Van Belkom, the series follows “a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them— the bite and blood of a werewolf.” [Deadline]

Untitled Star Wars Series



According to a new rumor from the British tabloid, The Mirror, Millie Bobby Brown has been offered $12,000,000 to star in a new Star Wars series at Disney+.

The X-Files

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, David Duchovny stated he’s “always up for more” X-Files, adding series’ creator Chris Carter “doesn’t get enough credit for being prescient.”

I thought the first seven years were enough! But I’m always up for more, clearly. Someone sent me a clip of Joel McHale from the 2016 episodes we did and it’s a spot-on description of where we’re at six years later. I don’t think [X-Files creator] Chris Carter gets enough credit for being [prescient]. Forget about the ins and outs of plots and who gets pregnant or who gets shot. I mean, every show turns into a soap opera, so you have limited options. People are going to die or get pregnant or go to prison, right? Or become president. I think it’s a little bit in the weeds to worry about characters’ fates, when you realize that Chris somehow made a show in 1993, and again in 2016, that predicted what 2022 would be like. If he wanted to do more, I’d certainly listen to him. I’d say, ‘What have you got?’ Because I want to know the future, too, you know what I mean? And not denigrating Gillian [Anderson]’s feelings about Scully being pregnant or the character. I certainly had misgivings about my character throughout the run. It’s the nature of a long-running thing. But to take the long view, what the show is able to embrace thematically is really the key to its longevity, and if we were to do it again, it’s just a question of: ‘What have we go [sic] to say?’

Unspecified Anne Rice Projects

AMC+’s Dan McDermott recently revealed to Variety the network has “five or six” Anne Rice projects in development including Interview With the Vampire and The Mayfair Witches.

We have other projects that are in development. They’re sort of unofficial right. now, but we really plan to have five or six series in that universe over the next five or six years. And there will be an opportunity to pull characters from different shows and do what we refer to as our ‘all-star’ original series, taking supporting characters and maybe a lead character from one or two shows and doing original series that will be based in the Anne Rice universe.

Snowpiercer

Deadline also reports Snowpiercer will conclude with its fourth season at TNT.

Astro Boy

A new Astro Boy TV series is currently in development from Method Animation and Shibuya Productions.

Solar Opposites

Hulu also revealed a couple of images from the third season of Solar Opposites, premiering July 13.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Spoiler TV has a very brief synopsis for “The Man Who Sold the World,” the first season finale of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Secrets are revealed, only to be replaced by deeper mysteries.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon has released an odd tie-in commercial for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in which a little boy “finds his people” after buying a robe online.

The Earth Needs More Elf Fans - Prime Video - See Where It Takes You

The Orville: New Horizons

Finally, “Krill comes first ” according to the promo for this week’s episode of The Orville: New Horizons, “Gently Falling Rain.”

The Orville: New Horizons | Sneak Peek Episode 4 | Gently Falling Rain | Hulu

