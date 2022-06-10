A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

The queer subtext in Jack Sholder’s follow-up to Wes Craven’s 1984 slasher smash is now the main thing anyone thinks about when they watch it (in fact, it’s difficult to imagine that it sailed right past most audiences back in 1985, as was apparently the case). After you revisit Freddy Krueger and unconventional “final girl” Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton), your next assignment is to immediately watch 2019's Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, a revelatory doc about Patton’s life and career, as well as the legacy of Freddy’s Revenge. (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge streaming on HBO Max; Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street streaming on Shudder)