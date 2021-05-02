Ryan Coogler is forging ahead with Black Panther 2. Obviously, he restructured the script because lead actor Chadwick Boseman died last year of colon cancer at the age of 43.
After his death, fans were speculating on how the franchise will continue without him. Some said the sequel should go full speed ahead, while others say to let it be as Boseman is the only one who can do the superhero justice. When actress Lupita Nyong’o (who plays Nakia in Black Panther) spoke to Yahoo, she shed some light on how the cast and crew will move forward—which is easier said than done.
“I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.” Nyong’o and Boseman were good friends, and losing him has taken a personal toll on her, “His passing is still extremely raw for me.”
The press has asked the actress if she’s excited about filming, but with a heavy sense of loss, how can anyone be excited? “People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2.”
The good thing is Coogler wrote a script that honors the late actor’s legacy in every way. “We have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world.”
Just because Chadwick Boseman is gone doesn’t mean he isn’t here in spirit. He left an impact on everyone who knew him, and the cast and crew of Black Panther 2 will never forget what he left behind. “I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”
The film goes into production later this year and will film in Georgia. The release date for the Black Panther sequel is listed as July 22, 2022
DISCUSSION
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - bring in alt-universe N’Jadaka to be King of Wakanda.
I’ve gone over the idea (which, to be clear, I know isn’t going to happen) several times, but here it is again.
Black Panther is off on a mission of some sort, there’s a multiverse ripple/quake/breach that quickly subsides. He takes off his helmet, and HOLY SHIT IT’S KILLMONGER! Everybody with BP freaks, demands to know why he’s not dead and what he did with T’Challa, but he’s as confused as they are. Eventually they figure out he’s not Killmonger, but N’Jadaka from another universe, where Wakanda is the pre-eminent superpower in a world at peace, and that’s where T’Challa is. They call in Strange, and he confirms it, and also says there’s no way to swap them back.
So T’Challa gets to live out his days as King of a perfect Wakanda, and we get Michael B. Jordan back as a good-guy and the new Black Panther in our universe.
There would be a lot of stuff to mine there. N’Jadaka would have to prove himself, people wouldn’t trust him because of who he was in this universe, etc.
Again, I know that’s not happening. Of the things that could potentially happen, I would most like to see Nakia take over as Black Panther; there’s nothing that says BP has to be the monarch. After her, I’d enjoy seeing Okoye or M’Baku. They could even bring in a totally new character (that is, totally new to the MCU, it could be a character from the comics that we haven’t seen in the MCU yet).
I would rather be hit by a bus than see this version of Shuri take over the mantle. I’m well aware that Shuri becomes Black Panther in some of the comics, but I find the MCU iteration of Shuri grating and annoying. I know Disney and Marvel don’t care about my $15 and they’re going to with whatever will fill their coffers most effectively, but if that’s the route they go I’m certainly not going to see it in the theater, and I’ll probably skip it when it hits D+, too.