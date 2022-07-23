After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s docket, so it should be no surprise the studio had something to show from the movie at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, while it’s not coming online, we got to see it—which means we got to see MODOK, the giant-headed goofball who’ll now be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!



Honestly, MODOK is all we needed to see, but all the footage was good: Scott has written a book about saving the world. The family gives him crap. They then all get sucked into the Quantum Realm and Kang is there. “Have I killed you before?” he asks Scott.

Quantumania will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU, because that’s where the villainous Kang not seen in Loki will make his debut. Since Kang is being touted as the main villain not just of the third Ant-Man movie but of Marvel’s saga, so it seems it’ll put a damper on any MODOK-based laffs and chuckles. But that should still make for an entertaining movie when Quantumania premieres on February 17, 2023.

