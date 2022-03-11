Fresh off the release of the pair’s latest film, The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds has tapped Shawn Levy to direct the film everyone has been waiting for: Deadpool 3.

Last we heard about the sequel was that writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin of Bob’s Burgers were penning a script and that Disney was, in fact, okay with making Deadpool R-rated, like the movies were at Fox. But Levy joining up puts things on a whole different level. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Levy’s negotiations.

Levy and Reynolds first teamed up on last year’s hit film Free Guy, which just dropped on Disney+. But Levy has been making big, crowd pleasing films both as a director and producer for years. His biggest hits are probably the Night at the Museum movies, but he also did Real Steel (my personal favorite), The Internship, Date Night and Cheaper by the Dozen. As a producer, he’s even more accomplished, as his company, 21 Laps, has helped bring Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone, Arrival and many more projects to life .

One thing that Levy’s projects haven’t been, however, are as crass as Deadpool, or as franchise based. You’d imagine that’s part of the appeal for the director though, having a shot to do something new and play in what is sure to be a very weird cross section of the new Fox section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s no word on when Deadpool 3 might get in front of cameras, who might be coming back (if there’s no Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable we riot) but with a script good enough to land Levy, and Reynolds steering the ship, Deadpool 3 is closer than ever. And we cannot wait.

Are you excited for a Shawn Levy Deadpool 3? Do you have faith it’ll be as raunchy as the previous films? Let us know below.

