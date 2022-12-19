In 2023, Marvel is going full m ultiverse. There’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Marvels to start, but don’t forget the show that started it all. That’s Loki and it too will be back in 2023.

Disney+ released a short commercial teasing its 2023 plans and not only is it narrated by Loki himself, Tom Hiddelston, but we also get a whopping four seconds of footage from the new season. Which seems short but isn’t when you realize shows like Star Wars: Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season three , Pixar’s Win or Lose, and Marvel’s Secret Invasion get maybe that combined. Check it out.

Streaming in 2023 | Feels Like Home | Disney+

Admittedly, there’s not much to discuss there. We see Loki, who looks relatively the same. We see Owen Wilson’s Mobius, who looks relatively the same. They’re wearing suits? That’s about it. Almost everything about season two of the show remains a mystery, including when it’s going to premiere. But we’d venture to guess it’ll be sometime in the second half of the year.

However! While this is the first Loki season two footage released to the public, a full scene was screened at the D23 Expo a few months back and in case you didn’t read about it then, here’s what happened:

Loki walks into a room where someone is reading the TVA manual. As he walks around, he keeps phasing in and out, almost like Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp. He explains to someone that he’s seen some terrible, awful things in his travels and he takes a staff and sticks it into the wall. It reveals three sculpted heads of Kang.

Loki and Mobius walk around the TVA. We go into a huge library with large slides and see the librarian, played by Ke Huy Quan. There’s a shot of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) sitting on a couch in modern clothes listening to music on headphones. There’s some kind of movie premiere and a chase scene happens there. Loki explains that “war is on the way” as we see a shot of several versions of him (not variants, as they all look exactly the same) standing together.

Finally, Loki says something to the effect of he’s the baddest man in the universe. And Mobius asks him, who calls him that? He then lists basically every character in the MCU including, to Mobius, “You.”

So there you go, there’s a bit more than the four seconds of footage here. Which show out of the bunch are you most excited to check out?

