So, you’ve watched the newest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and you have questions. I do too! So it’s time for another trailer breakdown to dig into everything we spotted in this newest glimpse at the upcoming Marvel sequel.



I will be diving into a furious research spiral as I have no knowledge of the Ant-Man comics, but a fondness for Paul Rudd and a begrudging admission that “I enjoy these dumb bug-themed films, actually.” I’ve picked out what I could, but by all means, feel free to educate me further in the comments, I really love that.