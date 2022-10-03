Full disclosure: this trailer made me scream. There’s so much about the newest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that really makes it seem like this franchise refuses to rest on its laurels and is all about upping the politics, drama, and intensity, all the while fighting to keep the film grounded with its vivid characters.
Check out the trailer and then click through for a breakdown of exactly everything we saw while watching it.
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer
A Funeral Mask
Shuri (Letitia Wright) holding the Black Panther mask during a funeral procession while her mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) gently holds her wrist.
Namor’s Little Elf Ears
A scene from inside Talocan (previously assumed to be Atlantis) showing Namor (Tenoch Huerta) painting a mural.
Namora
Namora (Mitzi Mabel Cadena), maybe? Helping her cousin out with his painting project?
Shuri’s New Tattoos
Shuri’s got some new ink, but I’m not quite sure what it’s supposed to represent. I’d assume something technical considering her work and Wakanda in general, but it might just be pretty designs.
Shuri at T’Challa’s Funeral
The emphasis on this funeral is So Intense, y’all. I think it’s going to be incredible that both Black Panther films start with this very ritualized celebration that happens after the death of the king. I wonder if Shuri is preparing to perform the Black Panther ceremony, or if that’s even possible after Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) destroyed the Heart-Shaped Herb’s underground garden.
Tribute Mural
As seen in the previous trailer. In the one-to-one Wakandan alphabet, this mural translates into “The Panther King Forever Lives in Us and Rests...”
The Vibes
Everything about this is sending me into orbit.
King Shit
Your honor, I love him.
Ahau Namor
This man has just got That KING ENERGY. It’s the same vibe that Chadwick Boseman had, it’s that gravitas, that anger, that rage. I cannot get over how absurd and ridiculous this is and I’m just so keen.
I Am Asking for Mercy, Danai Gurira
This film is going to make a mess of me. Here’s Danai Gurira reprising her role as Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje.
Spycraft at Sea
So here’s a view of a helipad, which I think has a Wakanda base inside of it. There’s scenes of fighting between the Dora Milaje and special ops looking folks, which is likely a different fight than...
Talocan Invasion
...When the Talocan find a massive container/science ship of some kind and infiltrate.
Jabari Land
In the mountains of Wakanda are the Jabari, who use wood instead of metal. They’re lead by M’Baku (Winston Duke) who will be returning for this movie. No clue what they’re transporting here, or even what they’re doing, but I’m sure we won’t find out until the film releases anyway.
M’BAKU!
M’BAKU DOING HIS M’BEST. No idea what he’s saying but I agree, for sure.
MORE M’BAKU!
Another one, just because he’s worth it.
Namor’s Little Ankle Wings
I screeched! Look at this ridiculous man flying on his little ankle wings, somehow? I don’t know how it works, I don’t care, but I love it. My little elf man ready to fight! Ready to fight! I support him, 100%.
MISS ANEKA!
Michaela Coel giving us our first look at the Dora Milaje’s Aneka, ready to fucking throw down.
RiRi and Ramonda
I’m trying to see who’s in that reflection as RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) and Ramonda (Angela Basset) watch from the throne room.
Dora Milaje Don’t Mess Around!
Here’s the scene just after Aneka’s reveal—again, I think this is from the floating water lab we saw a glimpse of, with the helipad. No clue who these special ops people are or what they want, they’re really the only people around who aren’t really a part of Wakanda or Talocan. We do know that Martin Freeman’s American Agent Everett K. Ross will show up at some point... maybe he’s got the details on this bit?
TALOCAN ATTACKS!
I think that’s Namora on the left but who knows.
My Angry Man
Did... Marvel know that they were setting Namor up to be the hero of this film?? Because I am rooting for him. I’m sorry. He’s got this bonkers charisma that is so fascinating I want to watch him for hours, I really do. This scene looks so intense, I am so invested. WHAT ON EARTH ARE RAMONDA AND NAMOR SAYING TO EACH OTHER?!?
Nakia Returns
She’s back! Lupita Nyong’o’s character was so stellar in the first film, I’m already immediately invested in whatever kind of car chase she’s involved in here.
Chase Scene!
No Marvel film is complete without a vehicular chase scene. We’ve got Nakia in the car, RiRi in her suit, and someone else on the bike next to them.
The Queen Is Speaking
Ramonda appears to have taken over the throne of Wakanda, either in Shuri’s stead, or until Shuri decides to become the queen herself. After T’Chaka died, the succession seemed to immediately and unquestioningly fall to T’Challa, so it’s interesting that Ramonda has taken up the mantle herself. I’m sure there’s drama and I’m positive we’ll hear about it.
Swept Away
The flooding of Wakanda seems to be a big thing in these trailers. Here is the main street of the capital getting washed away—the very same street where the funeral procession took place earlier in the trailer.
Princess Shuri
What is happening to Shuri? What’s she so upset about?! Give her a hug, please.
Namor Strikes Out
Okay, so this looks like the point where Namor shatters some kind of dam, maybe? And this is what floods the capital of Wakanda, as well as the throne room and the palace.
The Throne Room, Flooding
So, again, proving my theory, right after Namor smacks something with his spear we get a view of the throne room getting flooded.
Mid-Flight Fight
This was absurdly hard to screencap but you can see Namor in mid-air going after the hummingbird vehicles in Wakanda.
Genius, Inventor, My Best Girl
No idea what RiRi Williams is tinkering with here, but it looks a lot like...
Ironheart!
Her suit! Look, the little toys they’ve put out for Ironheart are so cool, and I’m very excited to see RiRi in action.
Attuma Attacks!
Thank god this part of the trailer was in slo-mo, enabling this crispy screenshot so everyone can admire the costume and VFX work here. I am deeply fascinated by the choices they made for the Talocans, and Attuma (Alex Livinalli) is no exception.
Nakia in the Jungle
There was a scene of Nakia with some ziggurat pyramids in the background in another trailer, so I’m deeply curious about where this is.
Royal Ladies
Shuri seems to be having a really rough time of it, just in general, so who knows what’s happening here as her mother gives her a pep talk? Tells her to run? Tells her to take up the mantle? Who knows. Whatever this is, it’s clearly intense.
THEE RIRI WILLIAMS
She’s so cute and badass I love her. It’s super cheesy, but also pretty cute, to see the Iron Man shot back in action.
Namora
Once again, I cannot get over the design for Namora and the rest of the Talocans. She looks wicked impressive.
What Will She Do?
Seriously, Shuri has got to be reaching her breaking point, there’s just no way she can deal with all this.
Long Live the Black Panther
The scream I screamt. The sharp intake of breath. The way I paused the trailer a dozen times to get this screenshot. I’m so pleased and excited. Hail the Black Panther! No idea who this is—I’ve said before, my bet’s on Shuri, but it could be Nakia or even Okoye. Someone even suggested Ramonda to me, which would be super cool, but is probably not the direction Marvel is going to choose to go.
Regardless, the whole trailer is running on vibes and just barely showing the Big Fights, which I’m very pleased about, and it seems to be doing what a trailer is supposed to do, which is make me fall in love with the “villain.” Anyway, Team Namor, rise up.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.