We now know the runtime for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to t he Hollywood Reporter, Disney has confirmed that the highly anticipated M arvel sequel has a two hour and 41- minute runtime, which is long but still shorter than Avengers: Endgame, which ran just over three hours.



Ryan Coogler’s newest installment into the MCU will show show the hyper-advanced African nation of Wakanda dealing with the aftermath of their king’s death and the power vacuum and political struggle that will occur. Additionally, Atlantis’ Namor (Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta) also has a bone to pick with Wakanda.

There are plenty of epic superhero flicks, but there’s only one MCU film that’s longer than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Avengers: Endgame is a hefty three hours and two minutes. But Black Panther 2 won’t be the longest superhero film this year; THR noted that the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman was two hours and 56 minutes.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on November 11.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.